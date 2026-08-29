Alex Eala is set to star at the 2026 US Open, but how much do you know about the Filipina’s first round opponent at Flushing Meadows?

The 21-year-old has won eight of her last 10 matches after an impressive North American summer hard-court season so far.

Eala captured her maiden WTA Tour title at the WTA 500 tournament in Washington DC before reaching the fourth round in Toronto and the third round in Cincinnati.

The Quezon City-born star is at her career-high ranking of world No 18, and she is seeded 17th at the US Open.

This will be Eala’s second main draw US Open appearance after she reached the second round on her debut last year.

A 17-year-old Eala won the US Open girls’ singles title in 2022 to become the first player from the Philippines to win a junior Grand Slam title.

Alex Eala’s first round opponent at the 2026 US Open

Eala will face American qualifier Mary Stoiana in the opening round at the New York Grand Slam.

Stoiana was born on May 6, 2003 in Southbury, Connecticut to Val Stoiana and Kathleen Morrone.

She began playing tennis at the age of four and learned from her father, who is a coach and former college tennis player.

More Alex Eala News

Alex Eala’s full press conference ahead of 2026 US Open as she makes ‘growth’ revelation

Incredible Alex Eala YouTube numbers confirm she is the most watched superstar in women’s tennis

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

The 23-year-old is through to the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career after defeating Harmony Tan, Katie Swan and Yue Yuan in qualifying.

Stoiana played college tennis at Texas A&M university, and she was named the SEC (Southeastern Conference) player of the year in 2023 and 2024.

She played her first professional match at ITF level in 2020, while she made her main draw WTA Tour debut at this year’s Charleston Open after qualifying.

The American has won three titles from seven finals on the ITF circuit, and she is currently at her career-best ranking of world No 122.

Has Alex Eala played Mary Stoiana before?

Eala and Stoiana have met once before — at the W100 ITF event in Landisville in August 2024.

The Filipina, who was 19 at the time, won the second round match 7-5, 6-2.

READ NEXT: ‘Never seen anything like it’ – Former British No 1 explains what makes Alex Eala special

