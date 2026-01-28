Alex Eala’s bid to win a title on home soil at the inaugural Philippine Women’s Open remains on track after she earned a convincing win to progress to the quarter-finals.

The world No 49, who is seeded second, downed 140th-ranked Himeno Sakatsume 6-4, 6-0 in the second round of the WTA 125 tournament in Manila.

After her win, Eala said: “I think that I was able to get my groove the longer I was on court.

“And yeah, I thankfully ended the match playing better than I started, so I think those are some good takeaways.

“So, I just tried to take it point by point. There were some difficult moments in the first set, but I’m happy on how I’d pulled through and managed those tough situations.”

The 20-year-old Filipina will face No 5 seed Camila Osorio in the last eight.

Who is Camila Osorio?

Camila Osorio was born in Cucuta, Colombia on 22 December 2001, and she comes from a sporting family.

Her grandfather, Rolando Serrano, played for the Colombian national football team, while her father Carlos and brother Sebastian also played football professionally. Osorio’s mother, Adriana, was a basketball player.

The Colombian was a world No 1 ITF Junior and won the US Open girls’ singles title in 2019.

Osorio has won all three of her WTA Tour singles titles on home soil at the Copa Colsanitas — a clay-court WTA 250 event in Bogota, Colombia. She won the tournament in 2021, 2024 and 2025.

Osorio was also a runner-up at hard-court WTA 250 events in Tenerife in 2021 and Monterrey in 2022.

The 24-year-old holds a 104-88 record (54.2%) on the main WTA Tour.

She has beaten two players who were ranked in the top 10 at the time: sixth-ranked Elina Svitolina in Tenerife in 2021 and fourth-ranked Caroline Garcia at the 2023 Italian Open.

What is Camila Osorio’s WTA ranking and recent form?

Osorio is currently ranked 84th in the world, having reached a career-high ranking of world No 33 in April 2022.

She defeated world No 298 Sakura Hosogi 6-4, 6-3 in her opening match in Manila before overcoming another Japanese player — 244th-ranked Mai Hontama — 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the second round.

It was a difficult start to 2026 for Osorio, who lost first round in Auckland, Hobart and at the Australian Open prior to her appearance in the Philippines.

What did Alex Eala say about facing Camila Osorio?

Following her second round win, Eala looked ahead to her match with Osorio.

“I think the next match will be very difficult. She’s a very experienced and very skilled player,” Eala said.

“Off the court, she’s just a sweet person. So, I think it’s going to be a battle like every match, and a very good one also.”

