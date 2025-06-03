Alexander Bublik is a mercurial and often enigmatic talent, with the Russian-born Kazakh one of the hardest players to predict on the ATP Tour.

However, the 27-year-old, who has represented his adopted nation of Kazakhstan since 2016, has undoubtedly achieved huge success across his career.

Bublik has reached a career-high of world No 17 in the ATP Rankings and is the winner of four ATP Tour titles, and reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final at the 2025 French Open.

One of the most popular players in the game, the Kazakh has at times attracted controversy but is loved by many for his huge talent and willingness to entertain on the tennis court.

And, one of his key supporters has been his wife Tatiyana Bublik, affectionately known as ‘Tati’.

Tatiyana has largely stayed out of the spotlight, and few people knew that the ATP Tour star was married until he revealed he had a wife in a 2021 interview.

Little is known about how the two met, how long they have been dating, and when they officially tied the knot.

Tatiyana has largely shunned the spotlight, with her social media accounts kept private and with no public interviews, though she has made a few public appearances.

She has appeared courtside at her husband’s matches, notably being present at the 2023 Halle Open when Bublik defeated close friend Andrey Rublev to win the biggest title of his career.

After his fourth-round victory over Jack Draper in 2025, she was also present on Court Suzanne Lenglen as her husband basked in a raucous ovation from the French Open crowd.

However, Tatiyana has made a small handful of red-carpet appearances alongside her husband, most notably at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2022, a son named Vasily.

Bublik has shared occasional pictures of his son on social media, but he and Tatiyana have widely kept him out of the spotlight, with only a small handful of appearances at tournaments.

One recent appearance came when Bublik lifted his seventh ATP Challenger title at the Piemonte Open in April 2025, with the Kazakh dedicating his victory to his wife and son.

Speaking in a 2023 interview with Championat, the former world No 17 revealed that he and his wife had made a conscious decision not to expose their son to the spotlight.

He said: “I wouldn’t want my child to become a ‘headliner.’

“Or so that photographs of the child can be found in every public page in the world. I believe that personal life should be personal, at least for me.

“My wife said a very correct thing. I wanted to post something from my vacation – there were a lot of cute photos – and she asked: ‘Would you like the whole world to see your childhood photos when you grow up?’

“I thought that probably not. Therefore, I would like him to decide for himself, when he grows up, whether to display his childhood photos or not. Yes, as a parent, I think this is funny.”

