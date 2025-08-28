Alvaro Alcaraz, brother of tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz, has unexpectedly hit the limelight at the 2025 US Open as he inadvertently caused a stir with his failed attempt to play barber for the world No 2.

Five-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz arrived in New York with his usual lengthy hair and a stubble that was a few days old, but he had a new look on the morning of his opening-round match at Flushing Meadows.

All his hair had been shaved off and the stubble also disappeared, and it later emerged that Alvaro was a bit too eager with the clippers with the second seed explaining: “I felt like my hair was really long already. And before the tournament I said that I really want to get a haircut.

“Suddenly my brother just misunderstood with the machine. He just cut it and the only way to fix it is just to shave it off. To be honest it’s not that good… it’s not that bad I guess.”

Alcaraz’s hair – or lack of hair – has been the talk of the tennis world since then and Alvaro has now also become an internet sensation after the mishap.

Carlos Alcaraz News

Before Alvaro’s attempt to become a barber (we are joking, of course), he was also a tennis player, but he didn’t make it big and later became part of Carlos’ coaching team.

Back in 2023, Carlos said: “He is a great support for me because besides being my brother he is my best friend. Spending time with him is always a joy. Having him in the tournaments helps me to do well.”

Who is Alvaro Alcaraz Garfia?

Alvaro – or Alvarito as he is known to family and friends – was born on 2 November 1999, which makes him just over three and a half years older than Carlos. They have two younger brothers, Sergio and Jaime, who both play tennis.

According to the International Tennis Federation website, Alvaro started playing tennis at the age of five and they list him as ambidextrous – although it is probably due to the fact that they are not sure what his preferred hand is – while it also states that clay is his number one surface.

He has played four matches at ITF level with one victory and three defeats with his last appearance coming in 2020.

The ATP website states he has career earnings of $342 with their only match reference a 2019 ITF M15 event in Murcia that he lost 0-6, 0-6.

Alvaro On Tour

Alvaro knew from a young age that his brother Carlos was destined for greater things, as he stated in a Rolex documentary, ‘Carlos Alcaraz, New Frontiers’: “I was competing and I saw that the little guy, four years younger than me, was catching up and beating me.”

And Carlos did eventually go on to become one of the best tennis player in the world and, while Alvaro is no longer an active player, he is a feature on the ATP Tour as he usually accompanies Carlos to tournaments, often training with him.

After the 2023 Cincinnati Open, Carlos took time out to thank his brother: “I have my brother here as well. It’s great to have you here, supporting me every day, to make me be a better person every day, learning from you as well, so thank you very much for being with me.”

Alvaro is an ever-present figure in Carlos’ players box and usually accompanies him during outings away from the court.

But while his playing days are over, Alvaro did realise a dream of playing tennis with the great Roger Federer as the Swiss agreed to have an indoor session with the brothers during the 2024 Shanghai Masters.

Alvaro Alcaraz hits with Roger Federer in Shanghai. “My dream come true… ” pic.twitter.com/OSkWXkitCx — Daily Alcaraz (@alcarazdaily) October 16, 2024

That was before Alvaro became an Internet sensation and he will no doubt receive a lot more airtime in the coming weeks, especially if his brother goes on to win the title at Flushing Meadows sporting his buzz cut.