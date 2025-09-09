After an early and dramatic US Open exit in August, it came as no surprise to see Daniil Medvedev making significant changes in his entourage.

Following his third straight opening-round exit at a Grand Slam event, the former world No 1 and 2021 US Open champion ended his eight-year partnership with Gilles Cervara, and also parted ways with fitness trainer Eric Hernandez.

As he looks to try and get back into the top 10 of the ATP Rankings — and potentially contend for further Grand Slam success — Medvedev has now hired former major champion Thomas Johansson, one of the most respected figures in tennis.

Here, we look at Johansson’s CV, and what he could bring to Medvedev during their partnership.

Playing career

Johansson’s playing career was undoubtedly his surprise triumph at the 2002 Australian Open, making him the last Swedish player to win a Grand Slam singles title.

The 16th seed in Melbourne, Johansson battled past 26th seed Jiri Novak in the last four before a four-set victory over former world No 1 Marat Safin in the championship match.

The Swede reached a career-high of world No 7 in June 2002 and was a semi-finalist at Wimbledon in 2005, alongside reaching two US Open quarter-finals.

Outside of his Australian Open success, he was a Masters 1000 champion at the 1999 Canadian Open and won a total of nine ATP Tour titles, with a further five finals to his name.

Johansson was also an Olympic silver medallist in doubles, he and his partner Simon Aspelin reaching the final of the Beijing 2008 Games.

He retired aged 34 in 2009, after a career in which he recorded 27 top-10 wins and 357 match wins in total.

Coaching career

Since his successful playing career, Johansson has gone on to establish himself as a prominent coach, working with a range of players across both the ATP and WTA Tours.

The Swede started working initially with David Goffin in 2016, before spells with Maria Sakkari across 2017-18, and then Filip Krajinovic from 2018-19.

Following those partnerships, Johannson then returned to working with former world No 7 Goffin in 2019, and stayed working with the Belgian until 2020.

After a spell on the sidelines, he then started working with WTA star Sorana Cirstea, and was part of the Romanian’s team for two years from 2022-24.

Under Johansson’s guidance, Cirstea reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final in 14 years at the 2023 US Open, beating both Elena Rybakina and Belinda Bencic during her run.

Once his partnership with the Romanian was over, he then started working with former world No 4 Kei Nishikori in 2024.

However, the Swede confirmed on Instagram in August 2025 that his partnership with Nishikori had come to an end.

“Just wanted to let you know that Kei and I have decided to go separate ways,” he wrote.

“It’s been a pleasure to work within such a professional team and with such a nice and talented player like Kei. I want to wish Kei and his team best of luck for the future.”

What could he bring to Medvedev?

Medvedev was the world No 1 just three years ago and reached his most recent Grand Slam final at the 2024 Australian Open, though it has now been over two years since he won an ATP title.

The 29-year-old has not claimed a title since the Italian Open in May 2023, and it is clear that, with a lack of silverware and a drop down the ATP Rankings, his game is not as effective as it once was.

Surely, Johansson and Medvedev’s key priority must be to bring a new element into his unorthodox game, something that is desperately needed if the Russian wants to start going deep at majors once again.

It is also abundantly clear that Medvedev needs to have more composure and coolness on court, particularly when the match is perhaps going against him.

Though the former world No 1 has always had an explosive tendency, his extraordinary outburst and meltdown during his recent US Open loss to Benjamin Bonzi — and his comments during his Wimbledon defeat to the same opponent — suggest that his mental focus needs to be worked on.

Johansson was known for being ice-cool on court, so he may be able to help Medvedev with this.

