Novak Djokovic is now arguably the greatest male tennis player in the history of the sport, with 24 Grand Slam singles titles to his name.

However, he is not the only member of his family beginning to hold influence in the tennis world, with his youngest brother, Djordje Djokovic, the tournament director of the Hellenic Championship in Athens this week.

A former player himself, Djordje has been growing in influence within the sport in recent years, and has been forging his own successful career through the business side of the sport.

Playing career

The third and youngest son of Srdan and Dijana Djokovic, Djordje followed his older brothers, Novak and Marko, into pursuing a professional tennis career.

He reached a career high of world No 1,463 in the ATP Rankings in September 2013 as an 18-year-old, though he called time on his singles career in 2015 after qualifying defeats at the Shenzhen Open and China Open.

Djokovic reached 559th in the ATP doubles rankings in May 2016 and played doubles alongside Novak at the 2015 China Open in Beijing.

The pair defeated Gong Maoxin and Michael Venus in the first round, before falling in round two to eventual champions Jack Sock and Vasek Pospisil.

His final doubles match came at an ITF event in 2017, after which he retired from tennis and turned his focus to a behind-the-scenes role in the sport.

Tennis News

VIDEO: Emotional Novak Djokovic tears up during tribute to ‘tennis father’ Nikola Pilic

Major rule change for ATP Finals as last gasp scramble for points is set to be scrapped

Tournament director roles

Djordje is overseeing action at the Hellenic Championship in 2025, though this is not the first time that he has taken on such a role.

He was the tournament director of the Serbia Open, an ATP 250 clay-court event that returned to the calendar for two years in 2021 and 2022.

The 30-year-old was then the tournament director of the Srpska Open in Banja Luka in 2023, another ATP 250 event held instead of the Serbia Open that season.

Twelve months ago, Djordje was the tournament director of the Belgrade Open in the Serbian capital — the event which has moved to Athens this year.

The tournament is not currently on the ATP Tour calendar for 2026, but speaking before the event, Djordje revealed an ambition for the event to become a mainstay on tour.

He said: “We hope a high-level tournament will take place and, afterwards, we will negotiate to host it again.”

Read Next: Smear campaign target Novak Djokovic opens up on leaving Serbia for Greece