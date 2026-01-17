After a disappointing end to 2025 and start to 2026, all eyes will be on how Emma Raducanu will perform at the upcoming Australian Open.

The draw gods have not been too kind to Raducanu in Melbourne, with the Brit projected to face top seed and title favourite Aryna Sabalenka as early as the third round.

However, by being the 28th seed, the Brit earned herself some level of protection in the opening stages of the event, and will kickstart her campaign against Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew. Here, we take you through all you need to know about Raducanu and Sawangkaew’s opening-round match inside Melbourne Park.

Who is Mananchaya Sawangkaew?

Currently ranked 195th in the world, Sawangkaew has used her protected ranking to enter the main draw of the Australian Open — in what will be her first-ever Grand Slam main draw appearance.

Born in Thailand in July 2002, Sawangkaew — who started playing tennis aged four — reached her career-high ranking of world No 100 in June 2025, after reaching the second round of qualifying at the French Open.

Earlier in 2025, she had also reached the biggest final of her career, with the Thai finishing runner-up to Jill Teichmann at the WTA 125 Mumbai Open last February.

After Roland Garros last summer, Sawangkaew was sidelined with injury and did not return to action until late November, when she lost in the opening round of an ITF event in Yokohama.

However, the 23-year-old then found some form representing Thailand at the SEA Games on home soil, picking up a silver medal after losing the women’s singles final to Alex Eala.

She then followed that up with a run to the W75 ITF title in Nonthaburi last week, beating Lisa Pigato in the final to claim the fourth ITF singles title of her career.

Prior to this year’s Australian Open, Sawangkaew’s best Grand Slam result had been reaching the third round of qualifying at the 2024 US Open.

Sawangkaew is joined by compatriot Lanlana Tararudee in the main draw, making it the first Grand Slam since the 2011 US Open that two Thai players have been in women’s singles action at a major.

When will Raducanu and Sawangkaew take to court?

The opening round of action at the Australian Open is spread across three days, yet we already know when Raducanu and Sawangkaew will be in action in Melbourne.

The clash between the two women will be the second night session match inside the Margaret Court Arena on Sunday, January 18, following the men’s singles match between 10th seed Alexander Bublik and Jenson Brooksby.

This means that Raducanu and Sawangkaew can likely be expected to step onto the court around 21:00 Melbourne time, which would be 10:00 UK time, and 05:00 US East Coast time.

The winner of this match will face either Suzan Lamens or Anastasia Potapova in the second round, a match that will take place on Wednesday.

