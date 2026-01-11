After starting her 2026 season at the United Cup, Emma Raducanu will make her first WTA Tour appearance of the year at the Hobart International.

Raducanu was beaten by Maria Sakkari in three sets in her first match since October and only match of the United Cup.

The world No 29 is the top seed at the WTA 250 tournament in Hobart, which will be held from 12-17 January in the week before the Australian Open.

The 23-year-old Brit will face Camila Osorio, who received a wildcard in Hobart, in her opening match.

Who is Camila Osorio?

Camila Osorio was born in Cucuta, Colombia on 22 December 2001, and she comes from a sporting family.

Her grandfather, Rolando Serrano, played for the Colombian national football team, while her father Carlos and brother Sebastian also played football professionally. Osorio’s mother, Adriana, was a basketball player.

The Colombian was a world No 1 ITF Junior and won the US Open girls’ singles title in 2019.

Osorio has won all three of her WTA Tour singles titles on home soil at the Copa Colsanitas — a clay-court WTA 250 event in Bogota, Colombia. She won the event in 2021, 2024 and 2025.

She was also a finalist at hard-court WTA 250 events in Tenerife in 2021 and Monterrey in 2022.

The 24-year-old holds a 219-141 record at all levels and a 102-86 record (54.3%) on the main WTA Tour.

Osorio has defeated two players ranked in the top 10 at the time: sixth-ranked Elina Svitolina in Tenerife in 2021 and fourth-ranked Caroline Garcia at the 2023 Italian Open.

What is Camila Osorio’s WTA ranking?

Osorio is currently ranked 76th in the world, having reached a career-high ranking of world No 33 in April 2022.

She began her 2026 season with a 4-6, 6-0, 6-7(2) defeat to 85th-ranked Petra Marcinko in the opening round of the WTA 250 in Auckland.

What is Emma Raducanu’s head-to-head record against Camila Osorio?

In the pair’s only previous match, Raducanu defeated Osorio 7-6(5), 7-6(4) in a gruelling second round match in Washington in 2022 that lasted two hours and 49 minutes.

The winner of Raducanu and Osorio’s match in Hobart will face either Elsa Jacquemot or Magdalena Frech.

