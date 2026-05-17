Emma Raducanu is set to make her long-awaited return to action at the 2026 Internationaux de Strasbourg, and she has learned who her first round opponent will be.

The 2021 US Open champion has not played since her 6-1, 6-1 defeat to Amanda Anisimova in the third round in Indian Wells on 8 March.

The world No 30 pulled out of scheduled tournaments in Miami, Linz and Madrid due to post-viral symptoms from a virus contracted during the Middle East swing in February.

Raducanu was due to make her comeback at the Italian Open, where she practised and attended a pre-tournament press conference.

However, Raducanu withdrew from Rome citing the same post-viral issues just minutes after speaking to the media on the opening day of the WTA 1000 event last week.

The 23-year-old Brit, who is unseeded in Strasbourg, will take on French wildcard Diane Parry in the opening round at the clay-court WTA 500 tournament.

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Diane Parry

Diane Parry was born on 1 September 2002 in Nice, France, and she started playing tennis at the age of five.

The Frenchwoman, who is known for her impressive one-handed backhand, told the WTA in 2019 that tennis icon Roger Federer was her idol.

She achieved an ITF junior combined singles and doubles ranking of world No 1 in October 2019, and she was corned the ITF Junior World Champion for 2019.

Parry played her first professional match in 2017, when she was just 14, and she holds a 63-63 win-loss record on the main WTA Tour.

The Frenchwoman holds a 15-20 record in Grand Slam main draw matches. Her best result is reaching the third round, which she has achieved at all four majors.

Parry is currently ranked 108th, having reached her career-high ranking of world No 48 in October 2024.

She is yet to reach a WTA Tour singles final, but she has won two WTA Challenger titles: Montevideo in 2021 and Paris in 2023.

Her only win against a top 10 player was against second-ranked Barbora Krejcikova in the first round at the 2022 French Open. Krejcikova was the reigning champion at Roland Garros.

Diane Parry’s form

Parry will play world No 19 and former Australian Open winner Madison Keys in the final at the Paris Challenger on Sunday before she makes the trip to Strasbourg.

She has beaten Beatriz Haddad Maia, Chloe Paquet and Alina Charaeva in Paris, while she received a quarter-final walkover from Yulia Putintseva.

Prior to her run this week, Parry had lost five straight matches without winning a set.

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