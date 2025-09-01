Czech tennis has grown in strength and depth over the past few decades, with ATP Tour star Jiri Lehecka part of a new generation rising up the tennis pecking order in recent years.

The 23-year-old was a top-10 junior and has risen up the ATP Rankings significantly in recent months, hitting a new career high of world No 21 in August 2025 — alongside an array of other notable successes.

The big-hitting Czech has won ATP Tour titles at the 2024 Adelaide International and 2024 Brisbane International, reaching a further three tour finals, and is now a Grand Slam quarter-finalist at the 2023 Australian Open and 2025 US Open.

Lehecka has risen to become one of the biggest stars on the ATP and one of the biggest stars in Czech sport, and his rise has been supported by partner Lucie Neumannová, whom he has been dating since 2024.

Here, we look at all you need to know about Neumannová and her relationship with the Czech tennis ace.

Who is Lucie Neumannová?

Born in July 2003, sport was always going to be a significant part of Neumannová’s upbringing.

She is the daughter of Kateřina Neumannová, a Czech cross-country skier who remains one of the most successful athletes in the nation’s sporting history.

Neumannová senior was an Olympic gold medallist in the 30 km freestyle at the Turin 2006 Winter Olympic Games, winning six Olympic medals in total, and was also a two-time world champion; she often appears in her daughter’s Instagram posts.

Tennis News

Who is Grigor Dimitrov’s new girlfriend? Hollywood star Eiza Gonzalez

Aryna Sabalenka: Who is world No 1’s boyfriend Georgios Frangulis?

Lucie herself followed in her mum’s big sporting footsteps and, while she is still an avid skier, she was also a junior tennis player, competing at several ITF Junior Events in Czechia until 2020.

However, in recent years, she has largely competed in athletics as a 400m and 800m runner, with a string of appearances across Czech competitions.

Neumannová has a personal best of 59.51s for the 400m, set in May 2023, and a personal best of 2:13.78 for the 800m, set in 2024.

She also has a 600m personal best of 1:39.08 from May 2022, and as part of a 4x400m relay team has a fastest time of 3:54.47.

Neumannová regularly posts about her athletic exploits on Instagram but is also an influencer, advertising a range of key Czech brands online, often connected to health and nutrition.

And, she also regularly travels with Lehecka, proving an invaluable support for her partner.

The two are thought to have started dating last year, first appearing in each other’s social media posts in late 2024.

Neumannová was in Ostrava supporting Lehecka in Davis Cup qualifying action back in early February, and was also with him during his Italian Open campaign in Rome.

She was also present during his run at the Queen’s Club Championships, where he reached the final before losing to Carlos Alcaraz, and was with him during Wimbledon and his 2025 hard-court summer.

Read Next: Who is Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend? Leading tennis influencer Morgan Riddle