Finding the perfect coach is a struggle that several tennis players face across their careers, and players often have to turn to multiple coaches to guide them in various areas across their careers.

However, that task may become slightly similar for any player who finds themselves working with Dr Mark Kovacs, with the Australian highly-qualified in multiple areas that would benefit competitors in any sport.

Here, we look at Kovacs’ career, and the work he has recently undergone — or is undergoing — with two of the biggest names in men’s tennis.

Who is Mark Kovacs?

Kovacs himself is a hugely accomplished tennis player, having embarked on a successful collegiate career representing Auburn University.

After reaching a career-high of world No 1,021 in singles and No 622 in doubles, the Australian turned his attention to coaching and training, having earned a PHD in Exercise Physiology from the University of Alabama.

Kovacs is well-known for his work as a biomechanical coach, but does not specialise solely in that area, with interests and experience in an array of areas.

He used to direct the Sport Science, Strength & Conditioning and Coaching Education departments at the USTA and is also a sports physiologist, working with athletes across tennis and a range of sports on hydration and nutrition.

Kovacs also previously worked with major companies such as Gatorade, helping them monitor the hydrational and nutritional effects of their products.

Within tennis, he has worked with a range of players, including Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys, Tommy Paul, John Isner, and Robby Ginepri.

Recent work

Kovacs has worked with a string of players across his career, and in recent months has spent periods of time with both Novak Djokovic and Frances Tiafoe.

He travelled to Athens to work with 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic during the off-season in December, working with the Serbian for around a week ahead of the 2026 season.

Ahead of the Australian Open, Djokovic was full of praise for Kovacs when asked about his time working with him, and did not rule out the possibility of the two working together in the future.

The 38-year-old heaped praise on Kovacs’ “experience” when reflecting on their week together, and it is now Tiafoe who is benefiting from that.

Tiafoe has worked with Kovacs previously through the latter’s work within the USTA, though Kovacs is now coaching the world No 34 at the start of the 2026 season.

American ace Tiafoe, who has just turned 28, slumped down the rankings during a disappointing 2025 season — which led to a split with long-time coach David Witt.

The former world No 10 and two-time US Open semi-finalist has turned to Kovacs in an attempt to revitalise his career.

And, in a recent interview with Bounces, Kovacs revealed how he was helping Tiafoe reshape his approach to tennis both on and off the practice court.

He said: “I mean, I’ve known Frances a very long time, and we had some non-negotiables that we talked about.

“If I was going to help him, these things had to happen—and he’s done them. He’s been phenomenal. He’s committed to his health, his fitness. He’s improved his habits.

“It’s a lot of non-tennis stuff, obviously, as well. But on the on-court side, it’s just trying to make him the most aggressive version of himself and make sure that he can play as well as he can in the Slams and for the regular season.”

