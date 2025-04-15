Emma Raducanu is reportedly set to hire a new coach.

Reports have claimed that the 22-year-old is in discussions with Mark Petchey, who previously stepped in to assist her at the Miami Open last month.

Petchey is a well-known name to many tennis fans – but who exactly is the man who could be guiding Raducanu across the next stage of her career?

Playing career

Before his move into broadcasting and coaching, Petchey was a professional tennis player himself.

The Brit turned professional in 1988 and would go on to win three Challenger Tour singles titles, reaching a career-high of world No 80 in August 1994.

Petchey reached the second round of the US Open in 1994 and competed in the main draw of the Australian Open in 1995, though he is probably best remembered for his Wimbledon campaign in 1997.

Competing at his home Slam, Petchey defeated Jan Kroslak and Tommy Haas to reach the third round, where he was beaten by three-time champion Boris Becker.

He won one ATP Tour doubles title at the 1996 Nottingham Open alongside Danny Sapsford, before retiring from the sport in 1998.

Coaching career

Before his work with Raducanu, Petchey was probably best known for being an early coach of Andy Murray.

Before their split in April 2006, he had guided the future world No 1 to the third round of Wimbledon on his debut in 2005, to a first ATP title at the 2006 San Jose Open, and inside the top 50 of the ATP Rankings.

Petchey has also had success on the WTA Tour, previously guiding WTA star Silvija Talaja into the world’s top 20, and helped Tina Pisnik rise inside the top 30 of the WTA Rankings.

He also coached Maria Sakkari for a temporary spell when the Greek was beginning to work her way towards the top of the WTA Tour.

Before 2025, he also had experience working with Raducanu, having coached her while she was still a teenager during the summer of 2020 – when events were still not taking place due to COVID.

Petchey returned to her box in a temporary capacity for the Miami Open and proved a huge success, with Raducanu progressing to her first WTA 1000 quarter-final and ultimately returning to the top 50.

Broadcasting career

Outside of his coaching career, Petchey has also made his name as one of the most prominent and successful commentators of recent years.

The Brit has worked for multiple broadcasters in the UK, most notably for the BBC during Wimbledon, for ITV when they had French Open broadcast rights, and for both Amazon Prime and Sky Sports.

However, Petchey’s most prominent role has been with Tennis Channel, becoming one of the organisation’s chief commentators in recent years.

Petchey’s role with Tennis Channel is currently thought to be a key point in his discussions with Raducanu.

It is believed that Petchey would still want to continue in this role should he start work with the former US Open winner, though it is uncertain whether that is a possibility.

