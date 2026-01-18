College tennis has produced an array of high-level tennis stars in recent years — and American ace Michael Zheng may be the latest to make his mark in the professional game.

Long-recognised as a bright talent, the 21-year-old pulled off one of the biggest results of the opening day of Australian Open action on Sunday, battling past compatriot Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(0), 6-3 to claim the biggest win of his life.

Zheng was a prominent junior and has achieved an incredible level of success in the collegiate system, and as he begins to make his mark in the professional game, we look at all there is to know about the 21-year-old.

Junior and college career

Zheng has become a formidable force in college tennis in recent years, but his talent was previously evident as a junior player.

Before heading to college, he was a boys’ singles finalist at Wimbledon in 2022, beating current rising stars Coleman Wong and Martin Landaluce before falling to Mili Poljičak in the final.

Zheng then started his collegiate tennis career at Columbia University, first representing his college in the NCAA Championships in 2023.

After reaching the Division I men’s singles final in 2024, losing to Filip Planinšek, a change in the collegiate calendar saw the championships held for a second time that year.

And this time, Zheng lifted the men’s singles title, defeating Michigan State’s Ozan Baris to triumph at the event, following the footsteps of recent Division I champions such as Ben Shelton and Ethan Quinn.

Tennis News

Australian Open: How Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz would make history with Career Grand Slam ‘double’

Stan Wawrinka ‘at peace’ with retirement decision as he prepares for final Australian Open

In November 2025, Zheng then defeated SMU’s Trevor Svajda to successfully defend the title, becoming the first back-to-back Division I men’s singles champion since Steve Johnson in 2012.

Currently a senior at Columbia, the 21-year-old will officially graduate from college later this year.

Professional results

Alongside his collegiate career, Zheng has been a regular on the Challenger Tour in recent years.

The 21-year-old reached his first Challenger final at the 2023 Caribbean Open in Puerto Rico, falling to Kei Nishikori, before being beaten by Patrick Kypson at the Little Rock Challenger in May 2025.

However, Zheng then went on a significant run in the closing stages of 2025, winning three Challenger titles in the space of two months.

He defeated Hsu Yu-hsiou to lift the Chicago Challenger in August 2025, and then battled past Martin Damm to lift the Columbus Challenger title in September.

That was swiftly followed by another victory at the Tiburon Challenger later that month, with Zheng beating Tyler Zink in the final.

Australian Open run

Having lost in the second round of US Open qualifying in 2023 and 2025, Zheng’s latest attempt at Grand Slam qualifying came at this year’s Australian Open.

After being Cruz Hewitt in the opening round of qualifying, the American then shocked fourth seed Tomás Barrios Vera in round two, before battling past 28th seed Lukas Klein 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(10) to reach the main draw of a major for the first time.

The world No 174 was a significant underdog against compatriot Korda, an opponent 121 places above him in the ATP Rankings.

However, Zheng’s thrilling five-set win over the world No 53 continued his incredible run — and he will look to seal another big win against 32nd seed Corentin Moutet on Wednesday.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: Who is Alex Eala’s Australian Open Round 1 opponent? American ace Alycia Parks