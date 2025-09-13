It has become one of the most talked-about and popular events on the ATP Tour calendar, and there is now less than one week until the 2025 Laver Cup gets underway in San Francisco.

After back-to-back defeats, it was Team Europe that triumphed in Berlin back in 2024, and Team World will be determined to wrestle their title back and close the gap in the all-time standings — with Europe holding a 5-2 lead across the seven previous events.

Ahead of action in California, we take you through all you need to know, from the line-ups and prize money to the 2025 order of play inside the Chase Center.

Who is in Team Europe?

Team Europe introduces a new captain and vice captain this year in the form of Yannick Noah and Tim Henman, respectively, though there is a mixture of old and new in their team.

Europe’s hopes will undoubtedly be led by world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz, undoubtedly the biggest star in action in San Francisco.

Alcaraz will be making his second Laver Cup appearance, having made his debut in Berlin last year.

Alongside Alcaraz, world No 3 Alexander Zverev will likely play a key role for Team Europe, with the German set to make his sixth event appearance this coming week.

Another Laver Cup veteran in action is Casper Ruud, who will be making his fourth Team Europe appearance in San Francisco.

Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz relationship status clarified amid Brooks Nader rumours

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic – we reveal the real tennis rankings

After acting as a reserve in 2024, Flavio Cobolli returns to Team Europe, with Jakub Mensik and Holger Rune making their event debuts.

Who is in Team World?

Team World sees new captain Andre Agassi and vice captain Pat Rafter step into the fold in 2025, though there has been plenty of chopping and changing within the playing team.

Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, and Frances Tiafoe have all withdrawn from the event, though US No 1 and world No 5 Taylor Fritz is still set to be in action.

Fritz will be making his fifth Laver Cup appearance, and is by far and away the most experienced member of Team World.

Stepping in to replace Tiafoe is world No 8 Alex de Minaur, who will be making his second event appearance after making his debut at London 2022.

Reilly Opelka, who played in Boston 2021, and Alex Michelsen have come in to replace Paul and Shelton, keeping US numbers high within the team.

Francisco Cerundolo will be making his third straight Team World appearance, while teen star Joao Fonseca will make his event debut.

What prize money is up for grabs?

Every player entered receives an appearance fee, dependent on what was their official ATP Ranking after the end of this year’s French Open.

That means Alcaraz, who was ranked second after Roland Garros, will receive the highest appearance fee, while Fritz will receive the second-highest appearance fee.

However, there is also a significant incentive for the winning team.

Each member of the victorious team will earn $250,000 for their triumph, though there will be no extra prize money for the losing team.

Laver Cup schedule

The event will be held over three days, Friday 19 – Sunday 21st September.

Friday 19th and Saturday 20th will see a day session of two singles matches, followed by a night session of one singles match and one doubles match.

Sunday 20th sees one continuous session, with a doubles match followed by three singles matches — though action will end if and when a team seals victory.

However, there is no guarantee as to when and if each player will be in action.

The order of play and line-ups for each day of action will only be confirmed the day before, with some players likely to be in action.

Read Next: Points Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and co are defending during remainder of 2025 season