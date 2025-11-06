Novak Djokovic’s participation at the 2025 ATP Finals remains uncertain, but how would the alternate situation be impacted if the 24-time major winner withdrew from Turin?

The legendary Serb is currently competing at the Hellenic Championship in Athens, and he has revealed he will make his ATP Finals decision “at the end of this tournament.”

Djokovic, who is the top seed in Athens, could play the final at the ATP 250 tournament on Saturday — the day before play gets underway in Turin.

Who will the ATP Finals alternates be if Novak Djokovic does not play?

Novak Djokovic is the No 4 seed at the 2025 ATP Finals, and his place will be taken by either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Lorenzo Musetti if he withdraws

Musetti and Alexander Bublik are currently the two alternates, but another alternate would be required if Djokovic were to pull out

Casper Ruud and Daniil Medvedev are next in line after Bublik, but it is doubtful that either would accept an alternate spot

The draw for the ATP Finals was made on Thursday, and Djokovic landed in the Jimmy Connors Group with Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur.

The 38-year-old, who is a record seven-time ATP Finals winner, is the No 4 seed at the season-ending championships as he is fourth in the Race to Turin rankings.

The No 8 seed in Turin — who will be in the Bjorn Borg Group with Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton — is yet to be determined.

This is because Felix Auger-Aliassime currently occupies eighth place, but Lorenzo Musetti can overtake the Canadian if he wins the title in Athens this week.

If Djokovic pulls out of the ATP Finals, his place in the Jimmy Connors Group will be taken by whichever of Auger-Aliassime or Musetti finishes ninth in the Race.

Tennis News

ATP Finals draw chaos: Novak Djokovic’s decision and Lorenzo Musetti’s late push cause uncertainty

Prize money earned by Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, Zverev in 2025 ahead of ATP Finals revealed

What are ATP Finals alternates?

As well as the eight direct qualifiers, there are two alternate spots at the ATP Finals — which are offered to the highest-ranked players who did not qualify.

An alternate replaces a player who withdraws during the round robin stage (if the player who withdraws still has at least one match to play).

As things stand, Musetti is the first alternate as he is ninth in the Race rankings, while Alexander Bublik is the second alternate.

Jack Draper is 10th in the Race, but he is out of action due to injury, so 11th-placed Bublik was next in line for an alternate spot.

Who would be the next alternate after Alexander Bublik?

In the event that Djokovic withdraws and both Auger-Aliassime and Musetti play in Turin, Bublik would become the first alternate, and a new second alternate would be required.

Casper Ruud would be next in line as he is 12th in the Race, but it seems likely that the Norwegian would turn down the chance to be an alternate as he revealed on Instagram on Sunday that he had started his holiday.

Daniil Medvedev is in 13th position, although his desire to go to Turin as an alternate is also uncertain after he withdrew from the tournament in Metz this week.

The opportunity could, therefore, go to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who is 14th in the Race. Holger Rune, who is 15th, is sidelined with an Achilles injury, while Andrey Rublev is in 16th.

READ NEXT: Aryna Sabalenka reveals she could be helped by Novak Djokovic in ‘Battle of the Sexes’ clash

