Carlos Alcaraz is on the lookout for a new head coach ahead of the 2026 season.

The tennis world is reacting to the news that Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero are parting ways and the next question is, who comes next?

The long-term partners announced their surprising split after Alcaraz climbed to the world No.1 spot but with around a month to go to the Australian Open, Alcaraz needs to act fast to ensure he has the best preparation and here are six potential options to become his permanent head coach.

Samuel Lopez

The first candidate is someone we now will be Aclaraz’s box next season, we just do not know yet in what capacity.

Lopez’s name has been thrust into the limelight after Ferrero’s departure saw him promoted to interim head coach but it remains to be seen whether he will still be in that position come the start of the Australian Open.

His coaching experience began in the ’90s when he helped found the Equelite Academy and in 2015, he began working with Pablo Carreno Busta.

In December 2024, he joined Lacraz’s team and split duties with Ferrero, overseeing the Spaniard at the 2024 Australian Open while Ferrero recovered from knee surgery.

He and Ferrero were named Coach of the Year for taking Alcaraz to No.1 but it will be a tough test to see whether he is ready for the full-time job.

Alcaraz’s first coach Kiko Navarro suggested a more ‘well-known’ coach may be brought in to help Lopez.

“I think a second person will be needed because the season is very long and involves a lot of travel,” he told RNE Deportes. “And perhaps that second person is more well-known than Samu, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be the head coach. I would bet, without having spoken to his father yet, that the head coach will be Samu Lopez.”

David Ferrer

One likely name is David Ferrer who was suggested as a candidate by Brad Gilbert.

The two have experience together with Ferrer being Spain’s Davis Cup captain and he does have coaching experience having worked with Alexander Zverev.

As to whether he would be open to it, that question was already put to the 43-year-old who did not rule it out back in April.

“Do you know what? I don’t think that far ahead,” he told Eurosport. “Life is made up of stages, and you have to know how to start and end them. I’ve learned that very well,” responded the Spaniard.

“In the case of Carlos, I think he is very well surrounded, he has a very balanced team with Juan Carlos and Samuel, his family, everything close to home, etc.

“Can I coach him? From the outset, it would be a bit arrogant to say yes. I love Carlos, I enjoyed him a lot while being in the chair when he was in the Davis Cup, he reminds me a bit of Rafa [Nadal] because of those special sensations. I like that, but I think Carlos is very well taken care of today.”

Carlos Moya

There are already a lot of comparisons made between Rafa Nadal and Alcaraz and those would only grow should the latter hire Carlos Moya as his coach.

The former player became Nadal’s coach in 2016 and was seen as a pivotal force behind the revival of the French Open legend’s career.

Together, they won nine Grand Slams and so his CV is more than complete enough to take on the challenge of Alcaraz.

On paper, it seems like a match made in heaven but the Ferrero fallout has shown that not everything is always as simple.

Moya did though have the backing of Gilbert.

“Obviously the name that really jumps out as an interesting one would be Carlos Moya, who obviously had amazing success with Nadal.”

Rafa Nadal

For those of you reading this thinking even suggesting Nadal as a coach was fanciful, who saw Andy Murray becoming Novak Djokovic’s coach?

That is to say, things can move very quickly in tennis and a Nadal-Alcaraz dream team may not be entirely out of the question.

Since retiring in 2024, Nadal has spent his time mentoring kids at his own academy or attending events as an ambassador and his coaching career is admittedly short but if 22 Grand Slams is not enough for consideration at least then we don’t know what is.

Whether Nadal fancies it is another question but he could certainly impart some wisdom on his younger competitor.

Goran Ivanisevic

Alcaraz’s split from Ferrer is not the only surprise departure in recent years as Novak Djokovic parted ways with long-term coach Goran Ivanisevic in 2024.

The pair had worked together for six years, during which Djokovic clinched his record 24th Grand Slam, and was part of the coaching team that helped Djokovic win three of the four 2023 Slams.

But after an underwhelming start to 2024, their partnership ended and Ivanisevic had been working with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Giving Ivanisevic a call would certainly be a left-field choice but it is that kind of change to the system that keeps the best players at the top of the game for so long. Working with him – and using all the experience gained from coaching Djokovic – may allow Alcaraz to move up another level.

Andy Murray

Good enough for Novak, good enough for Carlos?

Murray becoming Alcaraz’s coach seems the most unlikely of all these options but it is not entirely unfeasible.

He became the surprise coach of Djokovic ahead of the 2025 season, overseeing the Serbian’s run to the semis of the Australian Open, but the pair stopped working together in May.

Afterwards, Murray seemed to put an end to his coaching career by stating he wanted to focus on his business ventures but a chance to coach a future all-timer could tempt him back.

As to what he can offer Alcaraz, the Spaniard would be learning from a player who never gave up a point easily and one of the most experienced former members of the tour.

