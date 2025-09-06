Novak Djokovic’s 2025 US Open campaign concluded with a semi-final loss to Carlos Alcaraz, and tennis coaching legend Rick Macci has given his take on the great Serb’s future in the sport.

The tennis icon was beaten 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 by Alcaraz, the world No 2 and a five-time Grand Slam champion. In the first two sets, Djokovic competed well with the 22-year-old Spaniard, but he faded physically after losing the second on a tiebreak.

In 2025, Djokovic reached the semi-finals at all four Grand Slam tournaments — a remarkable achievement given he turned 38 in May.

While this feat of longevity only adds to Djokovic’s unmatched legacy, he was unable to win a set in any of these semi-final matches, with physical limitations a consistent theme.

Prior to his defeat to Alcaraz in New York, Djokovic suffered straight-set losses to Jannik Sinner in the last four at Wimbledon and the French Open. At the Australian Open, Djokovic was forced to retire after losing a gruelling first set in his semi-final with Alexander Zverev due to a hamstring injury sustained in his quarter-final win over Alcaraz.

The Serbian won his 24th and most recent Grand Slam title two years ago at the 2023 US Open. His two titles since the start of 2024 came at last year’s Paris Olympics and the 2025 Geneva Open.

In an exclusive interview with Tennis365, Macci revealed why he does not think retirement is around the corner for Djokovic.

“I think he’ll keep playing simply because, once again, kind of like Venus [Williams] — but obviously it’s different – he just loves the competition,” said the American.

US Open News

Are Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz matching peak Djokovic, Nadal & Federer’s level? Rick Macci weighs in

Novak Djokovic’s full press conference after US Open exit as he addresses his future, gassing out and having fun

“Why would you want to put your body through that, get up every day, he has a family… you’re not doing it for a paycheck! He just loves the competition. And I think if he feels he can win, okay, he’ll continue to play.

“Now, Roland Garros, I don’t know. I just think because the rallies are longer, you gotta bring your breakfast, lunch and dinner on red clay. It’s a little different situation. Grass, to me, was his best shot.

“But yeah, I think he’ll keep playing because he loves the competition. But, the minute he doesn’t play the Grand Slams; game, set, match — he’ll call it a career.

“But as long as he still loves it and he feels he has a chance, he’s gonna go for it. And never, ever, ever underestimate the heart of a champion.”

Macci, who coached Venus and Serena Williams during their childhood, argued that the only way for Djokovic to win another major would involve luck with the draw and the health of Alcaraz and Sinner.

“I think the only way he could win a Slam… it’s not gonna happen on clay, it’s just too physical, three out of five, I just think it’s too much on the body,” Macci assessed.

“And if the draw would break correctly, I know that happens with anybody, but let’s face it, if the draw broke correctly, if Alcaraz or Sinner got hurt, or you got a couple of walkovers… if things broke for him, absolutely [Djokovic could win].”

READ NEXT: Rafael Nadal gives fascinating verdict on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner ahead of US Open final