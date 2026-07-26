Why Roger Federer was fined $1500 at the US Open in 2009

Roger Federer was the epitome of cool for much of his playing days, but the Swiss superstar was known for the odd outburst on court.

Federer showed a degree of petulance during the early stages of his career, but that was mostly stamped out when he started to dominate the ATP Tour from 2003 onwards.

Nevertheless, there were moments when Federer lost his cool on court and one such moment came he was looking to make Open Era history at the US Open in 2009.

Federer has won five consecutive US Open titles at that point, between 2004 and 2008, a feat that no other player in the Open Era has managed.

In 2009, the star made his way to the final of the competition, extending his unbeaten streak at the Flushing Meadows event to 40 matches.

Federer found his way past Devin Britton, Simon Greul, Lleyton Hewitt, Tommy Robredo, Robin Soderling, and Novak Djokovic to reach the final in 2009.

He came up against Juan Martin del Potro, who produced a sensational display to beat the Swiss star in an epic five-set battle on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

During the match, Federer complained to umpire Jake Garner about the amount of time del Potro was being allowed to challenge a line call.

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“I wasn’t allowed to challenge after two seconds. The guy takes, like, ten,” he said to Garner during the match.

“How can you allow that stuff to happen? Do you have any rules in there? Stop showing me the hand, OK? Don’t tell me to be quiet, OK? When I wanna talk I’ll talk. I don’t give a sh– what he said – I’m just saying he waited too long…”

Federer’s outburst was a shock to many and it certainly soured the end of an extraordinary unbeaten run at the Grand Slam he would never win again in his career.

To add insult to injury, the powers that be at the US Open also gave Federer a fine for ‘audible obscenity’ for his outburst during the final.

Federer was ordered to pay $1500 to the US Open for his exchange with the umpire, although that was not the biggest fine at the tournament that year.

Serena Williams was given a $10,500 fine for his outburst to a line judge after a controversial foot fault was called during her semi final match against Kim Clijsters.

Both Federer and Williams ended their US Open 2009 campaigns without the trophy, although they did end up coughing up a fair amount of money instead.