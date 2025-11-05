Novak Djokovic’s participation at the ATP Finals has been a major talking point in the latter part of the 2025 season, with the tennis legend yet to confirm whether he will compete.

The 24-time major champion dismissed a claim from Angelo Binaghi, the Italian Tennis Federation president, that he would play in Turin.

Djokovic insisted he will make a decision on the ATP Finals once he has concluded his campaign at the Hellenic Championship in Athens this week.

Why Novak Djokovic should play the 2025 ATP Finals

With winning a Grand Slam becoming increasingly difficult for Novak Djokovic, the ATP Finals may be his best chance left to win a big tournament

The ATP Finals arguably provides Djokovic with the best conditions to beat Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Djokovic beat Alcaraz and Sinner in stunning fashion at the same event in 2023, and a similar victory could fuel his belief for 2026

The ATP 250 event in Athens — Djokovic’s new home — has been organised by his family, with his brother Djordje the tournament director.

With the ATP Finals set to begin on Sunday November 9, Djokovic may not be at his freshest if he does choose to play in Turin.

The world No 5, who is the top seed and favourite to win the Athens title, could play the final in the Greek capital the day before the ATP Finals gets underway.

Djokovic, who is fourth in the Race to Turin, has qualified for the ATP Finals for the 18th time. If he plays, it would be a record-equalling 17th appearance as he missed the 2024 ATP Finals having qualified.

The Serb has made it clear that the four Grand Slam tournaments are what matter most to him, but it it is only getting harder for him to win a record-extending 25th major.

Djokovic fell in the semi-finals at all four majors this season — a remarkable feat given he turned 38 in May — but he did not come close to reaching a final.

He lost to Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open, Jannik Sinner at both the French Open and Wimbledon, and he retired after losing the first set against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open.

Since Djokovic won the 2023 US Open, Alcaraz and Sinner have won the last eight Slams between them, and the leading duo have distanced themselves from the chasing pack in 2025.

Djokovic dealt with physical issues at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open, with the best-of-five set format becoming an increasingly difficult hurdle to navigate.

There is, therefore, an argument that Djokovic should target the ATP Finals — the fifth biggest prize in the men’s game after the majors.

The prestigious season-ending event, which Djokovic has won a record seven times, is played on a quick indoor surface he has previously excelled on.

The indoor conditions are less physically demanding, and players are required to play five, best-of-three set matches. This is far more manageable than seven, best-of-five set matches, or even the six matches needed to win most Masters 1000 events.

In addition, players can usually afford to lose a round robin match and still progress to the semi-finals.

Winning the ATP Finals is, therefore, arguably Djokovic’s best opportunity left to add to his unrivalled collection of big trophies.

More significantly, perhaps, is that the best-of-three set, indoor event surely represents Djokovic’s best chance to beat Alcaraz and Sinner at a significant tournament.

Djokovic himself declared that he now prefers his chances of beating the pair in best-of-three after his US Open defeat to Alcaraz.

The Serb, who is one of the greatest indoor hard-court players of all-time, triumphed at the ATP Finals in Turin two years ago in memorable fashion.

A 36-year-old Djokovic produced a stratospheric level in back-to-back matches to dismantle Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 and Sinner 6-3, 6-3 in the 2023 semi-finals and final.

Those wins, which have aged very well, illustrated how indoor conditions can bring the very best out of Djokovic’s serving and aggressive ball striking. He also won the 2022 edition of the event at the same venue without dropping a set.

Even if Djokovic did not go on to lift his 101st ATP singles title, earning a win against Alcaraz and/or Sinner in Turin would only enhance his legacy.

It should be said that it would be no easy feat for Djokovic to beat Sinner, the reigning ATP Finals champion, who has won 26 consecutive indoor matches.

Alcaraz, though, has been at his most vulnerable indoors in his career to date, reinforced by his erratic display in his opening match loss at the Paris Masters last week.

A win against even one of the top two could, crucially, fuel Djokovic’s belief for 2026.

