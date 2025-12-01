It is arguably the most famous tennis tournament in the world and one of the crown jewels of the British sporting summer.

Wimbledon is undoubtedly one of the most iconic events across the globe, and tickets are notoriously in high demand — with the famous ballot system making tickets hard to get.

Only a small group of tickets are usually able to buy directly, with Wimbledon debenture tickets among the few that anyone can purchase away from the ballot — though they do not come cheap.

And, such tickets are set to be exempt from new rules being introduced by the UK government, meaning debenture ticket holders could yet make a pretty penning by reselling their tickets on.

Here, we look at the rules being introduced — and why debenture ticket holders will be able to avoid them.

What are the new rules?

The UK government confirmed in November that it plans to introduce a ban on fans reselling tickets for live events at a profit.

Ticket touts have become a major problem in the country, with some buying large quantities of tickets and then reselling them for an inflated price on websites such as Ticketmaster.

While events such as concerts are predominantly affected by such behaviour, sporting events have previously fallen victim as well.

The new rules set to be introduced by UK culture secretary Lisa Nandy are designed to ban tickets being resold well above face value, and will cover sporting competitions as well as music, theatre, and other live events.

How will Wimbledon be affected?

The Wimbledon ballot system is designed to stop one person or one organisation buying a large bulk of tickets and then reselling them well above face value.

Fans can currently purchase just two tickets at a time through the ballot, and an individual can only buy one set of two tickets for the entirety of the Championships.

This makes the reselling of tickets for action at the All England Club more challenging, though debenture seats work differently.

Debenture seats are sold in five-year chunks, with seats from 2026-2030 first going on sale back in 2024.

By buying these tickets, fans are guaranteed Centre Court seats for all 14 days of tournament action during the Championships, and the Court One debenture seats cover the 11 days of action.

The five-year seats on Centre Court, of which over 2,500 were available, reportedly cost £116,000, while the 2027-2031 passes for Court One are reportedly worth £73,000.

However, as first reported by the Financial Times, these debenture tickets are set to be exempt from the new law being introduced.

The All England Club reportedly raised concerns that the restriction on reselling debenture seats — whether for one day of action, or for a block of days — would ultimately decrease the number of debenture tickets directly brought.

It is thought that the All England Club has raised around £500,000,000 through the sale of debenture tickets over the past decade, money that has contributed to essential maintenance around the site, among other projects.

The tournament reportedly raised concerns that the crackdown on ticket reselling would significantly dent the initial sale of debenture tickets, and therefore decrease the money available for the club and the site.

The club has now reportedly persuaded the UK government to keep debenture tickets exempt from ticket reselling rules.

In a statement, the All England Club said: “We support the government’s measures to protect fans and we are confident that the government recognises the crucial role that Wimbledon’s debenture programme plays in the continued success of the Championships.”

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships are set to take place from June 29 – July 12, with Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek looking to defend their singles titles.

