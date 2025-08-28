It’s arguably the most-talked-about moment of the 2025 US Open so far.

What looked set to be an entertaining women’s singles Round 2 clash between 25th seed Jelena Ostapenko and Taylor Townsend ultimately descended into farce, with a hugely controversial post-match exchange between the two making headlines in and out of tennis.

Apparently taking offence to Townsend’s lack of apology after a net cord, Ostapenko sensationally accused the American of having no “class” or “education” after falling to a 7-5, 6-1 defeat.

The Latvian, champion at the French Open back in 2017, was not requested into the press and has since taken to Instagram to deny accusations of racism thrown her way in the aftermath of the exchange.

Tournament chiefs at the US Open will be hoping for the tennis to start dominating conversation sooner rather than later.

The event has already had to deal with a significant controversy involving Daniil Medvedev and Benjamin Bonzi, and will be hoping this latest incident will blow over sooner rather than later.

However, that seems unlikely for now, with another showdown between Townsend and Ostapenko still a distinct possibility in New York.

Doubles drama?

While both Townsend and Ostapenko are established singles players, both have also found huge success in doubles.

Townsend is, in fact, the reigning WTA doubles world No 1, winning the 2024 Wimbledon and 2025 Australian Open titles alongside Katerina Siniakova.

It was Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei that Townsend and Siniakova beat in the Australian Open final earlier this year, with the Latvian and Hsieh also reaching the Wimbledon final this summer.

But, Ostapenko enters the US Open as the reigning doubles champion, having partnered Lyudmyla Kichenok to the title twelve months ago.

And, she could have to defeat Townsend if she wants to successfully defend her title in New York.

Townsend and partner Siniakova enter the women’s doubles event as the top seeds and are among the favourites to lift the title.

On the opposite side of the draw is Ostapenko, who is unseeded despite her ranking of world No 3.

However, while her partner is well down in the WTA Rankings, she has more than her fair share of experience on the doubles court.

The 28-year-old is partnered with none other than Barbora Krejcikova, a former doubles world No 1 and a Career Golden Slam winner in the format.

It is incredible that Ostapenko and Krejcikova are unseeded in the draw, and it would come as no surprise to see them knock out 11th seeds Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani in round one.

However, as a combination of two players to win both singles and doubles Slams, could they embark deep in the draw and potentially book a championship match versus Townsend and Siniakova?

Though there will be plenty of obstacles for both teams to pass, it feels like a distinct possibility – and one the tournament may hope doesn’t materialise after Wednesday’s controversy.

However, even if the two do not meet on the court, there is still plenty at stake in the women’s doubles event.

Townsend is looking to defend her world No 1 ranking in New York, with Ostapenko one of five women who could knock her off the top spot.

Veronika Kudermetova, Erin Routliffe, and the combined pairing of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini are also in that battle, though discussion will likely focus on Townsend and Ostapenko.

With or without another meeting, there will be plenty for the two to contend with over the next 10 days.

