Hall of Fame tennis coach Rick Macci has revealed which of Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams’ Open Era Grand Slam records he thinks is more likely to be broken.

Macci coached Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Jennifer Capriati, Maria Sharapova and Andy Roddick — all of whom went on to become world No 1. The seven-time USPTA national coach of the year also trained future major champions Mary Pierce, Anastasia Myskina and Sofia Kenin.

The American began coaching Serena Williams in 1991, when she was 10 years old, and worked with the future legend until 1995.

Williams, who turned pro in 1995, won 23 major singles crowns — the most of any woman since the Open Era started in 1968 — before calling time on her remarkable career in 2022.

The American icon secured seven titles at both Wimbledon and the Australian Open, six US Open titles and three French Open titles.

Margaret Court is the only woman in tennis history to win more Grand Slam singles titles than Williams, having won 13 of her 24 majors before the Open Era.

On the men’s side, Djokovic holds the all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles, with his most recent major triumph having come at the 2023 US Open.

The legendary Serb has won 10 Australian Opens, seven Wimbledon titles, four US Opens and three French Opens during a staggering 22-year pro career to date.

In an exclusive interview, Tennis365 asked Macci if he thinks Djokovic or Williams’ Grand Slam tallies will ever be surpassed.

“Listen, yeah I can see on the men’s side that being broken,” Macci declared.

“And I’m not saying it’s Carlos [Alcaraz] or [Jannik] Sinner, but they’re both off to amazing starts. And what I love is they love the game, they love the competition and they’re just so complete.

“So I can see them [getting to] double digits [Grand Slams], and from there, who knows how your body’s going to hold up as you get older.

“The women’s side is gonna be a little trickier because Serena played for a long time, just like Margaret Court, but that’s gonna be a little trickier.

“But then again, if you get someone, who’s a cut above, who checks every box, you could have someone come in there and dominate because the women’s game is very fluid and it’s wide open.”

Alcaraz, who is just 22, won his sixth Grand Slam title at the US Open last month. Sinner, 24, has secured four majors, with his most recent coming at Wimbledon in July.

Venus Williams remains the active WTA player with the most major singles titles, having won seven. Iga Swiatek, who is 24, won her sixth and most recent Slam at Wimbledon this year.

