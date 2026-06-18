With the start of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships just over a week away, the number of players to withdraw from the grass-court Grand Slam has now reached double figures.

Main draw action at the 139th edition of Wimbledon, which is the world’s oldest tennis tournament, will get underway on Monday 29 June and conclude with the men’s singles final on Sunday 12 July.

By Wednesday, there were eight players — four men and four women — who had pulled out across both main draw singles entry lists.

A further two men and one woman have since withdrawn, taking the total number of singles withdrawals to 11.

Tomas Machac and Sebastian Korda are the two latest players to pull out of the men’s singles event, while Veronika Kudermetova is the latest woman to withdraw.

Machac said: “Unfortunately, the tear in my left foot has not healed enough, and I have to withdraw from Wimbledon.

“It’s a disappointing moment, but I’m doing everything possible to return for the American swing this summer. Thank you all for your support. See you soon.”

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Korda has not played since the Miami Open in March due to a back injury, while former world No 9 Kudermetova has not competed all year after undergoing surgery at the end of 2025.

ATP Wimbledon withdrawal list

Carlos Alcaraz, Lorenzo Musetti and Valentin Vacherot are the three players ranked in the top 20 of the ATP Rankings to withdraw from Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 2) – replaced by Jan Choinski

(world No 2) – replaced by Jan Choinski Lorenzo Musetti (world No 15) – replaced by Matteo Berrettini

(world No 15) – replaced by Matteo Berrettini Valentin Vacherot (world No 20) – replaced by Sho Shimabukuro

(world No 20) – replaced by Sho Shimabukuro Tomas Machac (world No 42) – replaced by Jesper de Jong

(world No 42) – replaced by Jesper de Jong Sebastian Korda (world No 46) – replaced by Alexandre Muller

(world No 46) – replaced by Alexandre Muller Arthur Cazaux (world No 81) – replaced by Alex Molcan

Alcaraz has not competed since suffering a right wrist injury in his opening round win at the Barcelona Open in April, and he pulled out of Wimbledon over a month before the start date.

“My recovery is going well, and I feel much better, but unfortunately, I’m still not ready to be able to play, and that’s why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen’s and Wimbledon,” the seven-time Grand Slam champion said last month.

Musetti withdrew on Wednesday due to a quadricep problem that has sidelined him since the Italian Open last month.

“Unfortunately, as I have not yet been able to begin a full athletic training program, and after careful evaluation, we have come to the difficult conclusion that I will not be able to participate in Wimbledon this year,” the Italian wrote on social media.

“It is not an easy decision, but it is the right one. My priority is to return to the court at 100%. Thank you for your continued support – see you soon.”

WTA Wimbledon withdrawal list

Victoria Mboko and Hailey Baptiste are the two players in the top 30 of the WTA Rankings to pull out.

Victoria Mboko (world No 9) – replaced by Darja Vidmanova

(world No 9) – replaced by Darja Vidmanova Hailey Baptiste (world No 30) – replaced by Hanne Vandewinkel

(world No 30) – replaced by Hanne Vandewinkel Varvara Gracheva (world No 71) – replaced Sinja Kraus

(world No 71) – replaced Sinja Kraus Sonay Kartal (world No 72) – replaced by Paula Badosa

(world No 72) – replaced by Paula Badosa Veronika Kudermetova (world No 86) – replaced by Francesca Jones

Mboko’s withdrawal came after she was forced to retire in her opening singles match at the Queen’s Club Championships last week.

The Canadian hurt her left knee in a nasty fall, and she revealed she sustained an MCL injury.

“Unfortunately, my fall on Wednesday caused an injury to the MCL on my left knee, which sadly means I will miss the remainder of the grass season,” the 19-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“This unfortunately means Wimbledon too, a tournament I had been so looking forward to playing this year.

“I am receiving the best medical care and my team and I are focused on a return to court as soon as possible. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent messages of support, I am so grateful to you all!”

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