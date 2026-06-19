The list of players to withdraw from Wimbledon 2026 continues to grow, with former world No 4 Holger Rune the latest big name absentee.

Main draw singles play at this year’s Wimbledon Championships, which will be the 139th edition of the oldest tennis tournament, will begin on Monday 28 June and conclude on Sunday 12 July.

By Thursday, there were 11 players — six men and five women — who had withdrawn from the grass-court Grand Slam across both the men’s and women’s events.

Since then, Holger Rune and Reilly Opelka — who were on the men’s main draw entry list — have pulled out. This has increased the overall number of singles withdrawals to 13.

Rune has not played since October, when he ruptured his Achilles tendon during a match at the Stockholm Open.

The 23-year-old Dane had initially hoped to make his return to action towards the end of the clay-court season before shifting his sights to the grass.

However, Rune — who has dropped to 63rd in the rankings — has once again opted to delay his comeback, having experienced discomfort in his knee.

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Aneke Rune, Holger’s mother and manager, explained the decision in a statement to Danish outlet Sport TV2.

“After a thorough assessment, we have decided that Holger will not take part at Wimbledon this year,” Aneke Rune said.

“Both the Achilles tendon and the knee are responding positively, and he is making steady progress on all fronts. All the scans also look good.”

Commenting on his withdrawal, Rune said: “It is not an easy decision to miss Wimbledon, but the long-term goal is unchanged: to come back stronger and be ready to compete at the highest level.

“I’m getting closer every day, and it’s very satisfying to feel the progress. Spirits are high – see you soon.”

Meanwhile, former world No 17 Opelka has been ruled out following an injury-hit clay-court campaign.

ATP Wimbledon withdrawal list

Seven of the eight men to pull out of Wimbledon are either current or former top 20 players: Carlos Alcaraz, Lorenzo Musetti, Valentin Vacherot, Tomas Machac, Sebastian Korda, Rune and Opelka.

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 2) – replaced by Jan Choinski

(world No 2) – replaced by Jan Choinski Lorenzo Musetti (world No 15) – replaced by Matteo Berrettini

(world No 15) – replaced by Matteo Berrettini Valentin Vacherot (world No 20) – replaced by Sho Shimabukuro

(world No 20) – replaced by Sho Shimabukuro Tomas Machac (world No 42) – replaced by Jesper de Jong

(world No 42) – replaced by Jesper de Jong Sebastian Korda (world No 46) – replaced by Alexandre Muller

(world No 46) – replaced by Alexandre Muller Holger Rune (world No 63) – replaced by Titouan Droguet

(world No 63) – replaced by Titouan Droguet Arthur Cazaux (world No 81) – replaced by Alex Molcan

(world No 81) – replaced by Alex Molcan Reilly Opelka (world No 102) – replaced by Dalibor Svrcina

WTA Wimbledon withdrawal list

Victoria Mboko and Hailey Baptiste are the current top 30 WTA players to withdraw, while Veronika Kudermetova has been ranked as high as ninth.

Victoria Mboko (world No 9) – replaced by Darja Vidmanova

(world No 9) – replaced by Darja Vidmanova Hailey Baptiste (world No 30) – replaced by Hanne Vandewinkel

(world No 30) – replaced by Hanne Vandewinkel Varvara Gracheva (world No 71) – replaced Sinja Kraus

(world No 71) – replaced Sinja Kraus Sonay Kartal (world No 72) – replaced by Paula Badosa

(world No 72) – replaced by Paula Badosa Veronika Kudermetova (world No 86) – replaced by Francesca Jones

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