Carlos Alcaraz’s early withdrawal from Wimbledon was a major blow, and the grass-court Grand Slam has now been hit by another big name pulling out.

The start of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships is still over two weeks away, with the 139th edition of the historic tournament set to be held from 29 June to 12 July.

By Thursday, there were five players who had pulled out of Wimbledon across both the men’s and women’s singles entry lists, and that number has now risen to seven.

Following Alcaraz, Victoria Mboko — the WTA world No 9 — is the second top 10 player to withdraw from the year’s third major.

The Canadian star’s withdrawal came after she was forced to retire in her opening singles match at the Queen’s Club Championships on Wednesday.

Mboko hurt her left knee in a nasty fall, and she has since revealed she sustained an MCL injury.

“Unfortunately, my fall on Wednesday caused an injury to the MCL on my left knee, which sadly means I will miss the remainder of the grass season,” the 19-year-old wrote on Instagram.

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“This unfortunately means Wimbledon too, a tournament I had been so looking forward to playing this year.

“I am receiving the best medical care and my team and I are focused on a return to court as soon as possible. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent messages of support, I am so grateful to you all!”

ATP Wimbledon withdrawal list

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 2) – replaced by Jan Choinski

(world No 2) – replaced by Jan Choinski Valentin Vacherot (world No 20) – replaced by Sho Shimabukuro

(world No 20) – replaced by Sho Shimabukuro Arthur Cazaux (world No 81) – replaced by Alex Molcan

World No 2 Alcaraz won Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024, while he was a runner-up at the All England Club to Jannik Sinner in 2025.

The 23-year-old Spaniard withdrew from Wimbledon over a month before the start date due to a right wrist injury that has prevented him from playing since the Barcelona Open in April.

“My recovery is going well, and I feel much better, but unfortunately, I’m still not ready to be able to play, and that’s why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen’s and Wimbledon,” the seven-time major champion said last month.

Monegasque star Valentin Vacherot and Frenchman Arthur Cazaux are the other men to withdraw from Wimbledon.

WTA Wimbledon withdrawal list

Victoria Mboko (world No 9) – replaced by Darja Vidmanova

(world No 9) – replaced by Darja Vidmanova Hailey Baptiste (world No 30) – replaced by Hanne Vandewinkel

(world No 30) – replaced by Hanne Vandewinkel Varvara Gracheva (world No 71) – replaced Sinja Kraus

(world No 71) – replaced Sinja Kraus Sonay Kartal (world No 72) – replaced by Paula Badosa

Before Mboko’s withdrawal, Hailey Baptiste, Varvara Gracheva and Sonay Kartal all pulled out of the women’s singles event due to injuries.

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