The 2026 WTA Tour season will get fully underway next week, and the Auckland Open once again remains a key event at the very start of the year.

Neither defending champion Clara Tauson or 2025 runner-up Naomi Osaka are back at the event in 2026, though the WTA 250 has a line-up full of strength and depth, with several stars looking to join the likes of Serena Williams and Coco Gauff on the tournament’s roll of honour.

From the biggest names in action and full entry list, to the prize money and ranking points on offer, we take you through all you need to know about the tournament.

Who is in action?

The big news heading into the Auckland Open is the presence of tennis legend Venus Williams, who has received a wildcard into the main draw.

It will be the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion’s first tournament since the US Open in September, and her first event since her marriage earlier this month.

The tournament’s top seed will be world No 14 Elina Svitolina, who will look to go one better than her 2024 runner-up finish, while world No 15 Emma Navarro is set to be seeded second.

Rising US star Iva Jovic is currently in line to be the third seed in Auckland, with fellow 2025 breakout star Alex Eala also starting her season at the event; the Filipina is expected to be seeded fourth.

Another rising star, Indonesia’s Janice Tjen, is currently set to be seeded fifth, with Magda Linette, Wang Xinyu, and Peyton Stearns rounding out the eight seeds.

Home favourite Lulu Sun will be competing in Auckland, with Donna Vekic and wildcard Sloane Stephens among the other players in line to compete.

What ranking points are on offer?

As a WTA 250 event, there are naturally 250 ranking points available for whoever lifts the title in Auckland.

However, there are also significant ranking points available in other rounds across the tournament.

The beaten finalist will earn 163 ranking points, while the two beaten semi-finalists will take home 98 ranking points from the tournament.

Players who exit the tournament at the quarter-final stage will take home 54 ranking points, while players who fall in round two will earn 30 ranking points.

Just one ranking point is on offer for players who exit in round one.

Full points breakdown

Champion: 250 points

Runner-up: 163 points

Semi-final: 98 points

Quarter-final: 54 points

Round 2: 30 points

Round 1: One point

What prize money is on offer?

As of now, an official round-by-round prize money breakdown has not been released by the tournament.

However, the tournament has a total prize money commitment of $283,347 in 2026, up from $275,094 in 2025.

2025 champion Tauson was awarded $36,300 for her triumph back in January, suggesting this year’s champion is likely in line for a slightly larger payout in 2026.

Key dates

Main draw action at the WTA Auckland Open is set to begin on Monday, January 5, with two days of opening-round action in Auckland.

That will then be followed by two days of round two action from January 7-8, before the four quarter-finals are held on Friday, January 9.

The two semi-finals are set to be held on Saturday, January 10, before the final on Sunday, January 11; all dates are dependent on the weather.

The draw for the event will likely be revealed two days before the tournament, on Saturday, January 3.

Entry List (as of December 30, 2025)

1) Elina Svitolina

2) Emma Navarro

3) Iva Jovic

4) Alex Eala

5) Janice Tjen

6) Magda Linette

7) Wang Xinyu

8) Peyton Stearns

Sonay Kartal

Donna Vekic

Francesca Jones

Varvara Gracheva

Camila Osorio

Renata Zarazua

Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Petra Marcinko

Caty McNally

Ella Seidel

Alycia Parks

Lulu Sun

Panna Udvardy

Sara Bejlek

(WC) Venus Williams

(WC) Sloane Stephens

(WC) Katie Boulter

Further wildcards and qualifiers tbc

