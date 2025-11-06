The WTA Finals round-robin stage came to an end on Thursday, with Jasmine Paolini and Coco Gauff both exiting Riyadh after final defeats.

Paolini was already confirmed to be heading home ahead of the final round of Group Steffi Graf matches and saw her campaign end with a final straight-sets loss to Jessica Pegula.

Meanwhile, Gauff was in with a battling chance of qualification, though a straight-sets defeat to world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka means that the Belarusian and Pegula progress at her expense.

Here, we look at the prize money and ranking points that both Paolini and Gauff will take home from the event.

What prize money & ranking points did Paolini earn?

Paolini was the only woman to reach the WTA Finals in both singles and doubles this year, with the Italian the eighth seed in singles action in Riyadh.

However, a busy year appeared to catch up with the 29-year-old at the year-end championships, losing all three of her singles matches without winning a set

The eighth seed was beaten by top seed Sabalenka in her first match on Sunday and was then by third seed Gauff on Tuesday, before a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Pegula on Thursday.

No ranking points are awarded for sealing qualification to the WTA Finals — with 200 points on offer per round-robin win — meaning that Paolini will not take home any points from Riyadh.

Paolini’s 0-3 record means that she will also not take home any extra prize money from her singles campaign, but will be awarded a $340,000 participant fee for completing three matches.

In the doubles, she and partner Sara Errani will split a participant fee of $142,000 and earn a further $72,000 for their one round-robin win.

What prize money and ranking points did Gauff earn?

Heading into the WTA Finals as the reigning champion, Gauff was in with a fighting chance of qualification heading into the final stage of round-robin matches.

However, after an early defeat to Pegula and a win over Paolini, a second defeat of the tournament on Thursday saw her title defence come to an end with a 7-6(5), 6-2 loss to the world No 1.

With one round-robin win to her name, Gauff will take home 200 ranking points, and she will finish 2025 as the world No 3 unless Amanda Anisimova wins the title on Saturday.

Her win over Paolini also earned her $355,000 in winnings, which means, coupled with her $340,000 participation fee, she will take home $695,000 in earnings from Riyadh.

