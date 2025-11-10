The 2025 WTA Tour season concluded with the WTA Finals in Riyadh last week, but which stars earned the most prize money in women’s tennis this year?

There are 65 WTA Tour players who have secured at least $1million in on-court earnings this campaign (across singles and doubles), with 23 of these women having surpassed the $2million mark.

Veronika Kudermetova ($2,809,563), Ekaterina Alexandrova ($2,689,766), Belinda Bencic ($2,609,769), Naomi Osaka ($2,515,892) and Jelena Ostapenko ($2,328,202) occupy 11th to 15th on the 2025 WTA prize money list.

The top 10 prize money earners on the WTA Tour in 2025

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are the only women to earn over $10million in prize money this season

Elena Rybakina soared to third on the list after winning the WTA Finals, while Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova make the top five

Less than $1million separates Jessica Pegula in sixth and Madison Keys in ninth

Here, we count down the 10 players who collected the most prize money on the WTA Tour in 2025.

10. Elise Mertens – $2,895,029 ($1,495,709 in doubles)

Elise Mertens is the 10th highest prize money earner this season, having collected more money in doubles than any other woman.

The Belgian won the WTA Finals and Wimbledon doubles titles, and finished as a runner-up in Madrid and Rome, with her partner Kudermetova.

9. Madison Keys – $4,357,787 ($32,900 in doubles)

Madison Keys collected $2,209,109 for winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2025 Australian Open after she started the season by winning the WTA 500 in Adelaide. The American was also a semi-finalist in Indian Wells, and a quarter-finalist at the French Open, the Madrid Open and the Canadian Open.

8. Mirra Andreeva – $4,726,226 ($768,074 in doubles)

Mirra Andreeva claimed successive WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells, while she also reached quarter-finals at the French Open, Wimbledon, Madrid and Rome.

7. Jasmine Paolini – $5,253,997 ($1,192,598 in doubles)

Jasmine Paolini won her only singles title of 2025 at the Italian Open, and she also reached a final in Cincinnati and a semi-final in Miami. The Italian won four doubles titles with her partner Sara Errani: the French Open, the Qatar Open, the Italian Open and the China Open.

6. Jessica Pegula – $5,262,311 ($174,783 in doubles)

Jessica Pegula was a runner-up at the Miami Open and the Wuhan Open, a semi-finalist at the US Open, the WTA Finals and the China Open, and a quarter-finalist at the Qatar Open.

5. Amanda Anisimova – $7,260,577 ($10,000 in doubles)

Amanda Anisimova was a runner-up at back-to-back Grand Slams at Wimbledon and the US Open, and she won WTA 1000 tournaments in Doha and Beijing this year. The American also made the last four at the WTA Finals.

4. Coco Gauff – $7,969,845 ($188,940 in doubles)

Coco Gauff claimed $2,901,024 for winning her first French Open title — and second Grand Slam overall — in June.

The world No 3 won the Wuhan Open WTA 1000 and was a runner-up at the 1000 tournaments in Madrid and Rome during the clay season. The American also reached the quarter-finals at the Australian Open and in Cincinnati.

3. Elena Rybakina – $8,456,632 ($26,470 in doubles)

Elena Rybakina won WTA 500 events in Strasbourg and Ningbo, and she reached the semi-finals in Dubai, Montreal, Cincinnati and Tokyo.

The 2022 Wimbledon winner collected the biggest paycheque in the history of women’s sports ($5,235,000) for her undefeated run to the season-ending WTA Finals title in Riyadh.

2. Iga Swiatek – $10,112,532 ($200,000 in doubles)

Iga Swiatek earned $4,069,500 for winning her maiden Wimbledon crown and sixth Grand Slam overall in July.

The world No 2 also triumphed at the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati and the WTA 500 in Seoul, while she was a finalist in Bad Homburg. The Pole reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Doha, Indian Wells and Madrid.

1. Aryna Sabalenka – $15,008,519

Aryna Sabalenka was the best player on the WTA Tour in 2025, and she crowned her campaign with her triumph at the US Open last month.

The world No 1’s victory at Flushing Meadows, which saw her claim her first major of the season and fourth in total, earned her a record Grand Slam winner’s cheque of $5,000,000. She also secured WTA 1000 titles in Miami and Madrid and a WTA 500 title in Brisbane this year.

The Belarusian was a runner-up at the French Open, the Australian Open, the WTA Finals, the Indian Wells Open and the Stuttgart Open, while she was a semi-finalist at Wimbledon.

