WTA Indian Wells 2026: Prize money and ranking points revealed as Sabalenka, Swiatek, Rybakina, Gauff star
Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff are all set to star at the 2026 Indian Wells Open, but how much prize money and how many ranking points will be on offer at the WTA event?
Indian Wells is the third 1000 tournament on the WTA Tour calendar after the back-to-back events in Doha and Dubai in February.
This year’s event, which will be held from March 4 to 15, will be the 37th edition of the women’s tournament in Indian Wells.
The prestigious tournament is staged at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, also known as Tennis Paradise, in the Californian desert.
Mirra Andreeva is the defending women’s singles champion, having beaten Aryna Sabalenka in the 2025 final to secure her maiden title at the event.
Indian Wells has been a WTA 1000 level tournament since 1996, when it was upgraded from Tier II to Tier I (the equivalent of WTA 1000).
2026 Indian Wells WTA ranking points
The women’s singles champion at the 2026 Indian Wells Open will collect 1,000 WTA ranking points, while the runner-up will leave with 650 points.
Champion: 1,000 points
Runner-up: 650 points
Semi-finalists: 390 points
Quarter-finalists: 215 points
Round 4: 120 points
Round 3: 65 points
Round 2: 35 points
Round 1: 10 points
2026 Indian Wells WTA prize money
The total prize money pot for the 2026 women’s singles and doubles events in Indian Wells is $9,415,725.
According to the WTA website, the singles champion will earn $1,151,380, while the runner-up will secure $612,340.
2026 Indian Wells WTA singles prize money breakdown:
Champion: $1,151,380
Runner-up: $612,340
Semi-finalists: $340,190
Quarter-finalists: $193,645
Round 4: $105,720
Round 3: $61,865
Round 2: $36,110
Round 1: $24,334
How does this compare to 2025 Indian Wells prize money?
While the prize money for this year’s ATP Indian Wells event is down from 2025, there has been an increase on the WTA side compared to last year.
In 2025, Andreeva claimed $1,127,500 for her Indian Wells title win, while Sabalenka earned $599,625 after falling in the championship match.
2025 Indian Wells WTA singles prize money breakdown:
Champion: $1,127,500
Runner-up: $599,625
Semi-finalists: $333,125
Quarter-finalists: $189,625
Round 4: $103,525
Round 3: $60,578
Round 2: $43,050
Round 1: $30,801
2026 Indian Wells WTA projected seeds
The 2026 women’s singles tournament in Indian Wells looks set to have a star-studded field, with all of the current top 32 players in the WTA Rankings set to compete.
Here are the 32 projected seeded WTA players:
2. Iga Swiatek
3. Elena Rybakina
4. Coco Gauff
5. Jessica Pegula
6. Amanda Anisimova
7. Jasmine Paolini
8. Mirra Andreeva
9. Elina Svitolina
10. Victoria Mboko
11. Ekaterina Alexandrova
12. Belinda Bencic
13. Karolina Muchova
14. Linda Noskova
15. Madison Keys
16. Naomi Osaka
17. Clara Tauson
18. Iva Jovic
19. Liudmila Samsonova
20. Emma Navarro
21. Diana Shnaider
22. Elise Mertens
23. Anna Kalinskaya
24. Zheng Qinwen
25. Emma Raducanu
26. Jelena Ostapenko
27. Leylah Fernandez
28. Marta Kostyuk
29. Maya Joint
30. Wang Xinyu
31. Alex Eala
32. Maria Sakkari
