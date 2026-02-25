Iga Swiatek with the Indian Wells trophy in 2024.

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff are all set to star at the 2026 Indian Wells Open, but how much prize money and how many ranking points will be on offer at the WTA event?

Indian Wells is the third 1000 tournament on the WTA Tour calendar after the back-to-back events in Doha and Dubai in February.

This year’s event, which will be held from March 4 to 15, will be the 37th edition of the women’s tournament in Indian Wells.

The prestigious tournament is staged at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, also known as Tennis Paradise, in the Californian desert.

Mirra Andreeva is the defending women’s singles champion, having beaten Aryna Sabalenka in the 2025 final to secure her maiden title at the event.

Indian Wells has been a WTA 1000 level tournament since 1996, when it was upgraded from Tier II to Tier I (the equivalent of WTA 1000).

2026 Indian Wells WTA ranking points

The women’s singles champion at the 2026 Indian Wells Open will collect 1,000 WTA ranking points, while the runner-up will leave with 650 points.

Champion: 1,000 points

Runner-up: 650 points

Semi-finalists: 390 points

Quarter-finalists: 215 points

Round 4: 120 points

Round 3: 65 points

Round 2: 35 points

Round 1: 10 points

WTA Tour News

WTA Indian Wells 2026 Entry List: Sabalenka, Swiatek, Rybakina, Gauff star; will Eala be seeded?

WTA Indian Wells: How many points will Sabalenka, Swiatek, Andreeva, Mboko, Eala drop?

2026 Indian Wells WTA prize money

The total prize money pot for the 2026 women’s singles and doubles events in Indian Wells is $9,415,725.

According to the WTA website, the singles champion will earn $1,151,380, while the runner-up will secure $612,340.

2026 Indian Wells WTA singles prize money breakdown:

Champion: $1,151,380

Runner-up: $612,340

Semi-finalists: $340,190

Quarter-finalists: $193,645

Round 4: $105,720

Round 3: $61,865

Round 2: $36,110

Round 1: $24,334

How does this compare to 2025 Indian Wells prize money?

While the prize money for this year’s ATP Indian Wells event is down from 2025, there has been an increase on the WTA side compared to last year.

In 2025, Andreeva claimed $1,127,500 for her Indian Wells title win, while Sabalenka earned $599,625 after falling in the championship match.

2025 Indian Wells WTA singles prize money breakdown:

Champion: $1,127,500

Runner-up: $599,625

Semi-finalists: $333,125

Quarter-finalists: $189,625

Round 4: $103,525

Round 3: $60,578

Round 2: $43,050

Round 1: $30,801

2026 Indian Wells WTA projected seeds

The 2026 women’s singles tournament in Indian Wells looks set to have a star-studded field, with all of the current top 32 players in the WTA Rankings set to compete.

Here are the 32 projected seeded WTA players:

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Swiatek

3. Elena Rybakina

4. Coco Gauff

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Amanda Anisimova

7. Jasmine Paolini

8. Mirra Andreeva

9. Elina Svitolina

10. Victoria Mboko

11. Ekaterina Alexandrova

12. Belinda Bencic

13. Karolina Muchova

14. Linda Noskova

15. Madison Keys

16. Naomi Osaka

17. Clara Tauson

18. Iva Jovic

19. Liudmila Samsonova

20. Emma Navarro

21. Diana Shnaider

22. Elise Mertens

23. Anna Kalinskaya

24. Zheng Qinwen

25. Emma Raducanu

26. Jelena Ostapenko

27. Leylah Fernandez

28. Marta Kostyuk

29. Maya Joint

30. Wang Xinyu

31. Alex Eala

32. Maria Sakkari

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

READ NEXT: WTA Rankings: Swiatek holds onto No 2, Pegula on Gauff’s heels, Eala +16, Badosa -15

