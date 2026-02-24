The Indian Wells Open is the third WTA 1000 tournament on the calendar, and all of the top 32 players in the women’s rankings are set to star at this year’s event.

The 2026 Indian Wells Open will be the 37th edition of the WTA Tour event, which is staged at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden — also known as Tennis Paradise — in the Californian desert.

The hard-court tournament is considered one of the most prestigious competitions outside of the four Grand Slams.

Mirra Andreeva is the reigning champion, having defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the 2025 championship match.

When will the tournament take place?

The 2026 Indian Wells Open will be held from 4 to 15 March.

How many players will feature in the main draw?

The Indian Wells women’s singles main draw will be feature 96 players, a total made up of 76 direct entrants, 12 qualifiers and eight wildcards.

WTA Tour News

WTA Rankings Race To Riyadh: Rybakina retains lead, Pegula soars to 2nd, Gauff up to 8th, Swiatek -3

Serena Williams’ ex-coach predicts whether Jessica Pegula can win a Grand Slam title

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Which players have received wildcards?

Venus Williams, a former world No 1 and seven-time major singles champion, is the only player who has received a wildcard so far.

Have any players withdrawn?

Lois Boisson and Veronika Kudermetova have both withdrawn from Indian Wells.

Which former champions will play?

Five former champions are on the entry list: Andreeva (2025), Iga Swiatek (2022 and 2024), Elena Rybakina (2023), Paula Badosa (2021) and Naomi Osaka (2019).

Have any players used a special/protected ranking to enter?

Players who have been unable to compete in any tournaments due to injury or pregnancy for a minimum of six months are eligible to use the WTA protected ranking system.

The rule allows players to use the ranking they held at the time of their absence to enter eight tournaments, or 12 if they missed more than a year.

Wang Yafan, who is ranked 356th and last played in October, has used a special ranking to enter.

Indian Wells 2026 WTA Singles Entry List and Projected Seeds (24 February)

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Swiatek

3. Elena Rybakina

4. Coco Gauff

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Amanda Anisimova

7. Jasmine Paolini

8. Mirra Andreeva

9. Elina Svitolina

10. Victoria Mboko

11. Ekaterina Alexandrova

12. Belinda Bencic

13. Karolina Muchova

14. Linda Noskova

15. Madison Keys

16. Naomi Osaka

17. Clara Tauson

18. Iva Jovic

19. Liudmila Samsonova

20. Emma Navarro

21. Diana Shnaider

22. Elise Mertens

23. Anna Kalinskaya

24. Zheng Qinwen

25. Emma Raducanu

26. Jelena Ostapenko

27. Leylah Fernandez

28. Marta Kostyuk

29. Maya Joint

30. Wang Xinyu

31. Alex Eala

32. Maria Sakkari

Jaqueline Cristian

Marie Bouzkova

Sorana Cirstea

Janice Tjen

Sara Bejlek

Ann Li

McCartney Kessler

Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Hailey Baptiste

Katerina Siniakova

Sofia Kenin Rebecca Sramkova

Marketa Vondrousova

Tereza Valentova

Magda Linette

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Dayana Yastremska

Barbora Krejcikova

Antonia Ruzic

Sonay Kartal

Laura Siegemund

Tatjana Maria

Varvara Gracheva

Magdalena Frech

Daria Kasatkina

Emiliana Arango

Polina Kudermetova

Elsa Jacquemot

Peyton Stearns

Cristina Bucsa

Solana Sierra

Anna Bondar

Beatriz Haddad Maia

Caty McNally

Eva Lys

Petra Marcinko

Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Francesca Jones

Ajla Tomljanovic

Oksana Selekhmeteva

Yulia Putintseva

Zeynep Sonmez

Anna Blinkova

Paula Badosa

Anastasia Potapova

Wang Yafan (SR)

Venus Williams (WC)

Further wildcards and qualifiers TBC

READ NEXT: Indian Wells prize money set to decrease in 2026 despite stars demanding more winnings in tennis

