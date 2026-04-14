The Madrid Open is the first clay-court WTA 1000 event of the season, and the biggest names in women’s tennis all feature on the 2026 entry list.

The women’s tournament in Madrid was first held in 2009 — when the event moved from indoor hard courts to the clay courts of Caja Majica.

This year’s Madrid Open will be held from 21 April to May 3. Aryna Sabalenka is the defending women’s singles champion, having beaten Coco Gauff in the 2025 final.

How many players will feature in the main draw?

The Madrid Open women’s singles main draw will feature 96 players, a total made up of 76 direct entrants, 12 qualifiers and eight wildcards.

Which players have received wildcards?

The eight women’s singles wildcard recipients are: Venus Williams, Paula Badosa, Ajla Tomljanovic, Ashlyn Krueger, Emiliana Arango, Victoria Jimenez Kasintesva, Robin Montgomery and Carlota Martinez Cirez.

Which former champions will play?

Sabalenka (2021, 2023 and 2025) and Iga Swiatek (2024) are the former Madrid Open champions set to compete.

WTA Tour News

WTA Rankings Race To Riyadh: Andreeva climbs, Gauff drops, Swiatek outside top 10, Eala +3

WTA Rankings: Could Aryna Sabalenka lose No 1 spot to Elena Rybakina before French Open?

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Have any players withdrawn?

Varvara Gracheva and Sonay Kartal were on the entry list, but they have withdrawn and been replaced by Eva Lys and Petra Marcinko.

Have any players used a special/protected ranking to enter?

Players who have been unable to compete in any tournaments due to injury or pregnancy for a minimum of six months are eligible to use the WTA protected ranking system.

The rule allows players to use the ranking they held at the time of their absence to enter eight tournaments, or 12 if they missed more than a year.

Karolina Pliskova has used a special ranking to enter.

Will Emma Raducanu play?

Emma Raducanu has not competed since Indian Wells, but she remains on the Madrid Open entry list and is set to feature.

Madrid Open Open 2026 WTA Singles Entry List

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Elena Rybakina

3. Coco Gauff

4. Iga Swiatek

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Amanda Anisimova

7. Elina Svitolina

8. Jasmine Paolini

9. Mirra Andreeva

10. Victoria Mboko

11. Belinda Bencic

12. Karolina Muchova

13. Ekaterina Alexandrova

14. Linda Noskova

15. Naomi Osaka

16. Iva Jovic

17. Madison Keys

18. Clara Tauson

19. Diana Shnaider

20. Elise Mertens

21. Liudmila Samsonova

22. Jelena Ostapenko

23. Anna Kalinskaya

24. Marie Bouzkova

25. Leylah Fernandez

26. Sorana Cirstea

27. Emma Navarro

28. Marta Kostyuk

29. Emma Raducanu

30. Maya Joint

31. Cristina Bucsa

32. Wang Xinyu

Jaqueline Cristian

Sara Bejlek

Hailey Baptiste

Ann Li

Zheng Qinwen

Maria Sakkari

Magdalena Frech

Janice Tjen

Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Katerina Siniakova

Peyton Stearns

Lois Boisson

Alex Eala

Marketa Vondrousova

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

McCartney Kessler

Dayana Yastremska

Tereza Valentova

Laura Siegemund

Barbora Krejcikova

Magda Linette

Talia Gibson

Antonia Ruzic

Eva Lys

Elsa Jacquemot

Elena Gabriela Ruse

Veronika Kudermetova

Tatjana Maria

Katie Boulter

Anna Bondar

Zhang Shuai

Sofia KeninCarlota Martinez Cirez

Beatriz Haddad Maia

Oleksandra Oliynykova

Caty McNally

Daria Kasatkina

Oksana Selekhmeteva

Anastasia Zakharova

Yulia Putintseva

Petra Marcinko

Karolina Pliskova (SR)

Paula Badosa (WC)

Ajla Tomljanovic (WC)

Venus Williams (WC)

Robin Montgomery (WC)

Emiliana Arango (WC)

Victoria Jimenez Kasintesva (WC)

Ashlyn Krueger (WC)

Carlota Martinez Cirez (WC)

READ NEXT: ATP & WTA Madrid Open: Prize money and ranking points on offer for Sinner, Alcaraz, Sabalenka, Rybakina, Gauff

