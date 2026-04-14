WTA Madrid Open 2026 Entry List: Sabalenka, Rybakina, Gauff, Swiatek, Eala headline; will Raducanu play?
The Madrid Open is the first clay-court WTA 1000 event of the season, and the biggest names in women’s tennis all feature on the 2026 entry list.
The women’s tournament in Madrid was first held in 2009 — when the event moved from indoor hard courts to the clay courts of Caja Majica.
This year’s Madrid Open will be held from 21 April to May 3. Aryna Sabalenka is the defending women’s singles champion, having beaten Coco Gauff in the 2025 final.
How many players will feature in the main draw?
The Madrid Open women’s singles main draw will feature 96 players, a total made up of 76 direct entrants, 12 qualifiers and eight wildcards.
Which players have received wildcards?
The eight women’s singles wildcard recipients are: Venus Williams, Paula Badosa, Ajla Tomljanovic, Ashlyn Krueger, Emiliana Arango, Victoria Jimenez Kasintesva, Robin Montgomery and Carlota Martinez Cirez.
Which former champions will play?
Sabalenka (2021, 2023 and 2025) and Iga Swiatek (2024) are the former Madrid Open champions set to compete.
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Have any players withdrawn?
Varvara Gracheva and Sonay Kartal were on the entry list, but they have withdrawn and been replaced by Eva Lys and Petra Marcinko.
Have any players used a special/protected ranking to enter?
Players who have been unable to compete in any tournaments due to injury or pregnancy for a minimum of six months are eligible to use the WTA protected ranking system.
The rule allows players to use the ranking they held at the time of their absence to enter eight tournaments, or 12 if they missed more than a year.
Karolina Pliskova has used a special ranking to enter.
Will Emma Raducanu play?
Emma Raducanu has not competed since Indian Wells, but she remains on the Madrid Open entry list and is set to feature.
Madrid Open Open 2026 WTA Singles Entry List
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Elena Rybakina
3. Coco Gauff
4. Iga Swiatek
5. Jessica Pegula
6. Amanda Anisimova
7. Elina Svitolina
8. Jasmine Paolini
9. Mirra Andreeva
10. Victoria Mboko
11. Belinda Bencic
12. Karolina Muchova
13. Ekaterina Alexandrova
14. Linda Noskova
15. Naomi Osaka
16. Iva Jovic
17. Madison Keys
18. Clara Tauson
19. Diana Shnaider
20. Elise Mertens
21. Liudmila Samsonova
22. Jelena Ostapenko
23. Anna Kalinskaya
24. Marie Bouzkova
25. Leylah Fernandez
26. Sorana Cirstea
27. Emma Navarro
28. Marta Kostyuk
29. Emma Raducanu
30. Maya Joint
31. Cristina Bucsa
32. Wang Xinyu
Jaqueline Cristian
Sara Bejlek
Hailey Baptiste
Ann Li
Zheng Qinwen
Maria Sakkari
Magdalena Frech
Janice Tjen
Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Katerina Siniakova
Peyton Stearns
Lois Boisson
Alex Eala
Marketa Vondrousova
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
McCartney Kessler
Dayana Yastremska
Tereza Valentova
Laura Siegemund
Barbora Krejcikova
Magda Linette
Talia Gibson
Antonia Ruzic
Eva Lys
Elsa Jacquemot
Elena Gabriela Ruse
Veronika Kudermetova
Tatjana Maria
Katie Boulter
Anna Bondar
Zhang Shuai
Sofia KeninCarlota Martinez Cirez
Beatriz Haddad Maia
Oleksandra Oliynykova
Caty McNally
Daria Kasatkina
Oksana Selekhmeteva
Anastasia Zakharova
Yulia Putintseva
Petra Marcinko
Karolina Pliskova (SR)
Paula Badosa (WC)
Ajla Tomljanovic (WC)
Venus Williams (WC)
Robin Montgomery (WC)
Emiliana Arango (WC)
Victoria Jimenez Kasintesva (WC)
Ashlyn Krueger (WC)
Carlota Martinez Cirez (WC)
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