WTA Miami Open 2026 Entry List: Sabalenka, Swiatek, Rybakina, Gauff star; will Eala & Raducanu be seeded?
The Miami Open is the fourth WTA 1000 tournament of the season, and all of the top 32 players in the latest WTA Rankings are set to compete.
The prestigious event in Miami, which is staged at the Hard Rock Stadium, is the second leg of the US Sunshine Double after the Indian Wells Open.
Aryna Sabalenka is the defending Miami Open women’s singles champion, having beaten Jessica Pegula in last year’s championship match.
When will the tournament take place?
Main draw play at the 2026 Indian Wells Open will take place from 17 to 29 March.
How many players will feature in the main draw?
The Miami Open WTA singles main draw will feature 96 players, a total made up of 76 direct entrants, 12 qualifiers and eight wildcards.
Have any players withdrawn?
Lois Boisson, Oleksandra Oliynykova and Wang Yafan are the three players who were on the Miami Open women’s singles entry list to withdraw from the event.
Which former champions will play?
Sabalenka (2025) and Iga Swiatek are the two former Miami Open winners set to play.
Have any players used a special/protected ranking to enter?
Players who have been unable to compete in any tournaments due to injury or pregnancy for a minimum of six months are eligible to use the WTA protected ranking system.
The rule allows players to use the ranking they held at the time of their absence to enter eight tournaments, or 12 if they missed more than a year.
Former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova has used a special ranking to enter the Miami Open.
Miami Open WTA Entry List (as of March 9, 2026)
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Iga Swiatek
3. Elena Rybakina
4. Coco Gauff
5. Jessica Pegula
6. Amanda Anisimova
7. Jasmine Paolini
8. Mirra Andreeva
9. Elina Svitolina
10. Victoria Mboko
11. Ekaterina Alexandrova
12. Belinda Bencic
13. Karolina Muchova
14. Linda Noskova
15. Madison Keys
16. Naomi Osaka
17. Clara Tauson
18. Iva Jovic
19. Liudmila Samsonova
20. Diana Shnaider
21. Elise Mertens
22. Anna Kalinskaya
23. Zheng Qinwen
24. Emma Raducanu
25. Emma Navarro
26. Jelena Ostapenko
27. Leylah Fernandez
28. Marta Kostyuk
29. Maya Joint
30. Wang Xinyu
31. Cristina Bucsa
32. Alex Eala
Jaqueline Cristian
Marie Bouzkova
Sorana Cirstea
Janice Tjen
Sara Bejlek
Ann Li
McCartney Kessler
Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Hailey Baptiste
Katerina Siniakova
Sofia Kenin Rebecca Sramkova
Marketa Vondrousova
Tereza Valentova
Magda Linette
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Dayana Yastremska
Barbora Krejcikova
Antonia Ruzic
Sonay Kartal
Laura Siegemund
Tatjana Maria
Varvara Gracheva
Magdalena Frech
Daria Kasatkina
Emiliana Arango
Polina Kudermetova
Elsa Jacquemot
Peyton Stearns
Maria Sakkari
Solana Sierra
Anna Bondar
Beatriz Haddad Maia
Caty McNally
Eva Lys
Petra Marcinko
Elena-Gabriela Ruse
Francesca Jones
Karolina Pliskova (SR)
Paula Badosa
Yulia Putintseva
Zeynep Sonmez
Ajla Tomljanovic
Oksana Selekhmeteva
Katie Boulter
Anastasia Potapova
