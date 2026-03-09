The Miami Open is the fourth WTA 1000 tournament of the season, and all of the top 32 players in the latest WTA Rankings are set to compete.

The prestigious event in Miami, which is staged at the Hard Rock Stadium, is the second leg of the US Sunshine Double after the Indian Wells Open.

Aryna Sabalenka is the defending Miami Open women’s singles champion, having beaten Jessica Pegula in last year’s championship match.

When will the tournament take place?

Main draw play at the 2026 Indian Wells Open will take place from 17 to 29 March.

How many players will feature in the main draw?

The Miami Open WTA singles main draw will feature 96 players, a total made up of 76 direct entrants, 12 qualifiers and eight wildcards.

Have any players withdrawn?

Lois Boisson, Oleksandra Oliynykova and Wang Yafan are the three players who were on the Miami Open women’s singles entry list to withdraw from the event.

Which former champions will play?

Sabalenka (2025) and Iga Swiatek are the two former Miami Open winners set to play.

Have any players used a special/protected ranking to enter?

Players who have been unable to compete in any tournaments due to injury or pregnancy for a minimum of six months are eligible to use the WTA protected ranking system.

The rule allows players to use the ranking they held at the time of their absence to enter eight tournaments, or 12 if they missed more than a year.

Former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova has used a special ranking to enter the Miami Open.

Miami Open WTA Entry List (as of March 9, 2026)

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Swiatek

3. Elena Rybakina

4. Coco Gauff

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Amanda Anisimova

7. Jasmine Paolini

8. Mirra Andreeva

9. Elina Svitolina

10. Victoria Mboko

11. Ekaterina Alexandrova

12. Belinda Bencic

13. Karolina Muchova

14. Linda Noskova

15. Madison Keys

16. Naomi Osaka

17. Clara Tauson

18. Iva Jovic

19. Liudmila Samsonova

20. Diana Shnaider

21. Elise Mertens

22. Anna Kalinskaya

23. Zheng Qinwen

24. Emma Raducanu

25. Emma Navarro

26. Jelena Ostapenko

27. Leylah Fernandez

28. Marta Kostyuk

29. Maya Joint

30. Wang Xinyu

31. Cristina Bucsa

32. Alex Eala

Jaqueline Cristian

Marie Bouzkova

Sorana Cirstea

Janice Tjen

Sara Bejlek

Ann Li

McCartney Kessler

Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Hailey Baptiste

Katerina Siniakova

Sofia Kenin Rebecca Sramkova

Marketa Vondrousova

Tereza Valentova

Magda Linette

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Dayana Yastremska

Barbora Krejcikova

Antonia Ruzic

Sonay Kartal

Laura Siegemund

Tatjana Maria

Varvara Gracheva

Magdalena Frech

Daria Kasatkina

Emiliana Arango

Polina Kudermetova

Elsa Jacquemot

Peyton Stearns

Maria Sakkari

Solana Sierra

Anna Bondar

Beatriz Haddad Maia

Caty McNally

Eva Lys

Petra Marcinko

Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Francesca Jones

Karolina Pliskova (SR)

Paula Badosa

Yulia Putintseva

Zeynep Sonmez

Ajla Tomljanovic

Oksana Selekhmeteva

Katie Boulter

Anastasia Potapova

