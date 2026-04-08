Seven of the top 10 players in the WTA Rankings feature on a star-studded entry list for the 2026 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

The prestigious WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart is played on indoor clay courts at the Porsche-Arena. This year’s event, which will be the 48th edition, will be held from 13 to 19 April.

Jelena Ostapenko is the defending champion, having defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the 2025 championship match.

How many players will feature in the main draw?

The WTA Stuttgart singles main draw will feature 28 players, including eight seeds. It is played over five rounds, and the top four seeds receive an opening round bye.

Who has received wildcards?

The four main draw wildcards have all gone to German players: Eva Lys, Noma Noha Akugue, Ella Seidel and Laura Siegemund.

Have any players withdrawn?

Anna Kalinskaya and Zheng Qinwen were on the original entry list, but they have withdrawn and been replaced by Emma Navarro and Alex Eala.

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How much prize money is on offer?

The total prize money pot for the tournament is €1,049,083 ($1,064,510), with the winner also receiving a Porsche 911 Carrera S cabriolet.

WTA Stuttgart ranking points breakdown

Winner: 500 points

Finalist: 325 points

Semi-finalist: 195 points

Quarter-finalist: 108 points

Second Round: 60 points (1 point if player received a bye)

First Round: 1 point

Which former champions will play?

Ostapenko (2025), Elena Rybakina (2024) and Iga Swiatek (2022 and 2023) are the former Stuttgart champions set to compete.

Have any players used a special/protected ranking to enter?

Players who have been unable to compete in any tournaments due to injury or pregnancy for a minimum of six months are eligible to use the WTA protected ranking system.

The rule allows players to use the ranking they held at the time of their absence to enter eight tournaments, or 12 if they missed more than a year.

Barbora Krejcikova, who is ranked 52nd, has entered using a protected ranking.

WTA Stuttgart 2026 Entry List

1) Aryna Sabalenka

2) Elena Rybakina

3) Coco Gauff

4) Iga Swiatek

5) Elina Svitolina

6) Jasmine Paolini

7) Mirra Andreeva

8) Karolina Muchova

Ekaterina Alexandrova

Linda Noskova

Clara Tauson

Diana Shnaider

Elise Mertens

Liudmila Samsonova

Jelena Ostapenko

Leylah Fernandez

Emma Navarro

Magdalena Frech

Alex Eala

Barbora Krejcikova (SR)

Eva Lys (WC)

Noma Noha Akugue (WC)

Ella Seidel (WC)

Laura Siegemund (WC)

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