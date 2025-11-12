Aryna Sabalenka has climbed to second on the all-time WTA Tour prize money leaders list as she concluded her 2025 campaign by setting a sensational record.

There are 10 women who have earned over $30million on the WTA Tour, while five women have reached the $40million milestone.

Coco Gauff is 11th on the list with $29,759,121, while Agnieszka Radwanska ($27,683,807), Elina Svitolina ($26,657,071), Karolina Pliskova ($26,140,530) and Svetlana Kuznetsova ($25,816,890), sit 12th to 15th respectively.

The top 10 all-time prize money earners on the WTA Tour

Aryna Sabalenka’s record-breaking 2025 season has lifted her to second place on the all-time WTA Tour prize money list

Serena Williams has collected over two times more in on-court earnings than any other woman

Iga Swiatek and Venus Williams both make the top four, and they are two of the other four ‘active’ players in the top 10

Here, we count down the 10 players who have collected the most prize money in WTA Tour history.

10. Angelique Kerber – $32,545,460

Angelique Kerber won 14 WTA Tour titles, including three Grand Slams, during a career spanning from 2003 to 2024.

The German’s 2016 season, during which she won the Australian Open and US Open and secured $10,136,615, ranks as the fifth most lucrative WTA Tour season ever.

9. Caroline Wozniacki – $36,479,231

Caroline Wozniacki, a former world No 1 who last played in 2024, has won 30 WTA Tour titles in a pro career that began in 2005.

The Dane’s best season for prize money was 2018 ($6,657,719) — the year in which she won her only Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

8. Petra Kvitova – $37,653,615

Petra Kvitova, who turned pro in 2006 and retired this year, won 31 WTA Tour titles, including two Wimbledon crowns.

The Czech earned more prize money in 2011 ($5,145,943) than any other season having claimed six titles.

7. Maria Sharapova – $38,777,962

Maria Sharapova collected 36 singles titles, including five majors, during a career spanning from 2001 to 2020.

The Russian’s best year for on-court earnings was 2012, when she raked in $6,508,296 having won the French Open and finished runner-up at the Australian Open and the WTA Finals.

6. Victoria Azarenka – $38,890,473

Former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka has won 21 WTA Tour tournaments, including two Australian Opens, in a career that started in 2003.

The Belarusian secured $7,923,920 in 2012, which is her best prize money season, having won the Australian Open and reached the US Open final.

5. Simona Halep – $40,236,618

Simona Halep claimed 24 WTA titles, including two major crowns, in a career stretching from 2006 to 2025.

The Romanian’s best campaign for on-court earnings was 2018 ($7,409,564) — the year in which she won the French Open and finished as an Australian Open runner-up

4. Venus Williams – $42,867,364

Venus Williams, who turned pro in 1994 and played as recently as the 2025 US Open, has won 49 singles titles — seven of which are majors.

The American earned more prize money in 2017 ($5,468,741) than any other year, having been a runner-up at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the WTA Finals.

3. Iga Swiatek – $43,640,490

Iga Swiatek has won 25 WTA Tour titles so far, including six Grand Slams, in a career that began in 2016.

The Pole’s 2025 campaign, which featured her maiden Wimbledon title, is her best season for prize money ($10,112,532) — and it ranks sixth for the most prize money earned in a single WTA season.

2. Aryna Sabalenka – $45,175,621

Aryna Sabalenka, the current world No 1, has secured 21 titles, including four majors, during a pro career that started in 2015.

The Belarusian was fourth on the list less than a month ago, but she has leapfrogged both Venus Williams and Swiatek after concluding the most lucrative season in WTA Tour history, having collected a staggering $15,008,519 in 2025.

1. Serena Williams – $94,816,730

Serena Williams is considered by many to be the greatest female tennis player of all time, having won 23 Grand Slams and 73 overall singles titles in a career spanning from 1995 to 2022.

The American earned $12,385,572 in 2013 as she won 11 titles, including the French Open, the US Open and the WTA Finals. This was the most lucrative WTA Tour season ever until Sabalenka broke the record.

