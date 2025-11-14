The 2025 WTA Tour is done and dusted, but how much prize money did the rising stars of the women’s game collect this season?

World No 9 Mirra Andreeva is the highest-ranked WTA Tour player under the age of 21, and the 18-year-old Russian earned $4,726,226 in prize money this year.

The other under-21 players in the top 100 of the WTA Rankings are Linda Noskova, Victoria Mboko, Maya Joint, Iva Jovic, Alex Eala, Tereza Valentova, Sara Bejlek and Ella Seidel.

Prize money earned by rising WTA Tour stars in 2025

Canadian star Victoria Mboko collected over $1.4million in a breakthrough 2025 season

Maya Joint also broke the $1million prize money barrier this year, while Iva Jovic and Alex Eala earned in excess of $900,000

Tereza Valentova, Sara Bejlek and Ella Seidel all earned between $300,000 and $500,000

Here, we look at the prize money earned by the seven WTA players who are ranked between 11 and 100 and will end the year aged 20 or under (Linda Noskova will turn 21 on November 17).

Victoria Mboko – $1,444,890

Victoria Mboko was the 37th highest earner on the WTA Tour in 2025, having claimed $1,424,649 in singles and $20,241 in doubles.

The 19-year-old Canadian, who ended the season at a career-high ranking of world No 18, secured $752,275 for her stunning breakthrough victory at the WTA 1000 in Montreal. Mboko finished 2025 by winning the Hong Kong Open WTA 250.

Maya Joint – $1,046,881

Maya Joint collected $906,053 in singles and $140,828 in doubles this year, which put her in 60th place on the WTA prize money list.

The 19-year-old Australian finished the year at a career-best ranking of 32nd after winning WTA 250 titles in Rabat and Eastbourne.

Iva Jovic – $924,448

Iva Jovic was the 73rd highest WTA Tour earner this season, having secured $878,730 in singles and $45,718 in doubles.

The 17-year-old American won her maiden tour-level title at the WTA 500 event in Guadalajara in September. She ended the year ranked 35th.

Alex Eala – $907,777

Alex Eala finished her 2025 campaign as the 74th highest earner on the women’s tour, having won $851,582 in singles and $56,195 in doubles.

The 20-year-old Filipina earned $332,160 for her run to the Miami Open semi-finals as a wildcard, while she was a runner-up at the WTA 250 in Eastbourne. Eala ended the season at a career-high ranking of world No 50.

Tereza Valentova – $439,017

Tereza Valentova collected $436,403 in singles and $2,614 this season, which made her the 128th highest WTA Tour earner.

The 18-year-old Czech is set to end the year at her career-best ranking of 57th, having been a runner-up in her maiden WTA final at the Japan Open last month.

Sara Bejlek – $344,937

Sara Bejlek was 157th on the WTA Tour prize money list in 2025, having earned all of her $344,937 on the singles court.

The 19-year-old Czech is ranked 76th after winning three WTA Challenger titles this year.

Ella Seidel – $337,745

Ella Seidel was the 161st highest earner in women’s tennis this season, having claimed $333,568 in singles and $4,177 in doubles.

The 20-year-old is at a career-high ranking of 85th, with her standout result in 2025 her run to the last 16 of the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati.

