The dust has well and truly settled on the Australian Open in Melbourne, and all attention on the WTA Tour now switches to the Qatar Open — the opening WTA 1000 event of the year.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is among the big-name absentees, but there is still a very strong draw in Doha, with Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and defending champion Amanda Anisimova leading the field.

Here, we make our predictions for what could happen at one of the most prestigious events in the women’s game.

Tennis News

ATP Dallas Open draw: Fritz and Tiafoe on collision course, Shelton could face Paul

Who is Emma Raducanu’s next opponent? Briton heads to Qatar Open

First Quarter

Projected Q/F: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (6) Jasmine Paolini

Few players have had as much success in Doha as Swiatek, who won three straight titles at the tournament from 2022 to 2024.

Looking to regain her crown at the WTA 1000 event, the top seed could face Cluj champion Sorana Cirstea in round two, and then face 16th seed and 2019 champion Elise Mertens in round three.

Swiatek has a seemingly kind draw on her way to the last eight, though she could face sixth seed Paolini in the quarter-final, with the Italian having beaten the world No 2 when they last met at the 2025 Wuhan Open.

However, Paolini has not been at her best in the opening stages of 2026, and she does not have an easy draw in Doha — starting with either Maria Sakkari or Zeynep Sonmez.

She could then face ninth seed Linda Noskova in round three, with the Czech looking to build on her breakout 2025 campaign.

Prediction: Swiatek def Noskova

Second Quarter

Projected Q/F: (3) Amanda Anisimova vs (7) Elina Svitolina

Twelve months ago, Anisimova lifted her first WTA 1000 title in Doha to crack the top 20 for the first time — and never looked back during a career-changing year.

Now ranked fourth in the world, the American is the third seed this year and could face former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova in the first round, though the Czech is still working her way back from injury.

Anisimova’s first significant test could come against 14th seed Karolina Muchova in round three, with Filipina rising star Alex Eala also a potential opponent in this round.

Looming in this section for Anisimova is seventh seed Svitolina, who is back inside the top 10 after her run to a first Australian Open semi-final last month.

Svitolina could face big-hitting compatriot Dayana Yastremska in round two, before a hypothetical round-three versus 12th seed Emma Navarro.

Prediction: Anisimova def Svitolina

Third Quarter

Projected Q/F: (8) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs (4) Coco Gauff

Gauff looked far from her best during her Australian Open exit to Svitolina, and the Middle East swing has not traditionally been a strong part of her season.

The fourth seed could face McCartney Kessler in round two, with her fellow American having beaten her in Dubai twelve months ago, and could then face a tough third round against 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova.

All that could lead to a quarter-final versus eighth seed Alexandrova, who rediscovered some form with a run to the Abu Dhabi Open final this week after a slow start to the season.

However, the Russian could face 2025 runner-up Jelena Ostapenko in round two, and then face 11th seed Clara Tauson in round three.

Tauson faces Katerina Siniakova to start her campaign and could face Emma Raducanu in round two, though her big serve makes her a danger in these conditions.

Prediction: Tauson def Samsonova

Fourth Quarter

Projected Q/F: (5) Mirra Andreeva vs (2) Elena Rybakina

Runner-up to Swiatek at this tournament in 2024, all eyes will be on Rybakina as she returns to action after her impressive Australian Open triumph last weekend.

The Kazakh has a hugely favourable draw early on, starting with either Wang Xinyu or Emiliana Arango in round two, before potentially facing 15th seed Diana Shnaider in round three.

All that could lead to a quarter-final against fifth seed Andreeva, who defeated Rybakina in both Dubai and Indian Wells last spring.

The Russian will start her campaign against either Sonay Kartal or Magda Linette, and could then face 10th seed Victoria Mboko in round three.

Mboko’s debut Qatar Open begins against Maria Bouzkova, and she could then face Vera Zvonareva in round two.

Prediction: Rybakina def Andreeva

Semi-final predictions

Anisimova def Swiatek

Rybakina def Tauson

Final prediction

Anisimova def Rybakina

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: Who is Alex Eala’s first round Qatar Open opponent? 18-year-old Czech star who idolises Djokovic & Sinner