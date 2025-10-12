Coco Gauff defeated Jessica Pegula to win the 2025 Wuhan Open, and the American star is set to close the gap to Iga Swiatek in the WTA Rankings after her triumph.

The world No 3 battled to a 6-4, 7-5 victory against her sixth-ranked compatriot Pegula to claim her maiden Wuhan crown, third WTA 1000 title and 11th career title.

Gauff did not drop a set during her five matches, having also seen off Jasmine Paolini, Laura Siegemund, Zhang Shaui and Moyuka Uchijima during her impressive run.

It is Gauff’s second title of 2025 to add to her French Open crown in June, and she had warm words for Pegula — her former doubles partner — at the trophy ceremony.

“When I came on tour, you were one of the first people to be nice to me and welcome me with open arms,” the two-time major champion said to Pegula.

“That really went a long way, so I appreciate you. It’s great to finally play in the final against you, and I hope for many more. So, congratulations and thank you.”

Gauff’s victory in Wuhan has increased her points tally by 610 points after she reached the semi-finals at last year’s edition of the tournament.

This puts Gauff on 7,873 points in the Live WTA Rankings after she started the event on 7,263 points.

WTA Tour News

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula’s prize money from the Wuhan Open

WTA Rankings Winners & Losers Wuhan Open: Sabalenka denies Swiatek; Gauff’s boost, Mboko, Raducanu miss out

The American is now 895 points adrift of second-ranked Swiatek, having been 1,290 points behind her Polish rival at the start of the tournament.

Swiatek has improved her points total by 215 points by reaching the quarter-finals at the Wuhan Open. The six-time Grand Slam champion was not defending any points this week as she missed Wuhan last year.

While Gauff has moved closer to Swiatek, she will not be able to claim the world No 2 position before the end of the 2025 season.

This is because Gauff and Swiatek both only have one tournament left on their 2025 calendars: the WTA Finals in Riyadh, which will run from November 1-8.

Gauff will be defending 1,300 points at the WTA Finals as she secured the title at the 2024 event by winning four of her five matches.

Therefore, the only way she could increase her points tally after this year’s edition would be by winning all five of her matches to defend her crown (undefeated WTA Finals champions earn 1,500 points).

Even if Gauff managed an undefeated title run in Riyadh, it would boost her tally by 200 points, which would not be enough to catch Swiatek — and that is without taking Swiatek’s results into account.

Swiatek is defending 400 points from last year’s WTA Finals as she won two of her three round robin matches, but did not progress to the semi-final stage.

READ NEXT: Aryna Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini’s prize money and points from Wuhan Open

