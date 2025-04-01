The 2025 clay-court season is officially underway and the likes of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are defending a lot of points during the month of April.

The Charleston Open and the Copa Colsanitas marked the first two events on the dirt after which players will represent their countries in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round where no ranking points are on offer.

They then return to regular WTA Tour action at the Stuttgart Open in Germany and the Open de Rouen in France before the month comes to an end with the WTA 1000 Madrid Open.

Iga Swiatek (Madrid), Danielle Collins (Charleston), Elena Rybakina (Stuttgart), Camila Osorio (Bogota) and Sloane Stephens (Rouen) were the title winners in 2024 so they will be under pressure in the coming month to defend those points.

Sabalenka is currently comfortable at No 1 in the WTA Rankings and she will likely finish April will a healthy lead while Swiatek is in danger of slipping outside the top 2.

WTA Rankings Top 10 on 31 March

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 10,541 points

2. Iga Swiatek Poland – 7,470

3. Coco Gauff United States – 6,063

4. Jessica Pegula United States – 5,796

5. Madison Keys United States – 4,949

6. Jasmine Paolini Italy – 4,843

7. Mirra Andreeva – 4,775

8. Zheng Qinwen China – 4,135

9. Paula Badosa Spain – 3,821

10. Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan – 3,808

Three-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka is defending 758 points this month as she reached the quarter-final in Stuttgart (108) and finished runner-up to Swiatek in Madrid (650).

She will be on 9,793 points even if she makes a surprise last-minute decision not to enter those two tournaments this year.

That means Swiatek won’t be able to return to No 1 as she will drop 195 points in Germany and 1,000 in Madrid, which will put her on 6,275.

If Swiatek performs poorly at those two events in 2025, then she is in danger of dropping down the rankings as world No 3 Gauff and No 4 Pegula will be within touching distance.

World No 3 Gauff had a poor March, but she could bounce back with strong showings in Europe as she is defending only 228 points (108 in Stuttgart and 120 in Madrid) so will effectively be on 5,845 points with her compatriot on 5,602.

Pegula is dropping only 195 points from Charleston last year as she didn’t play in Stuttgart or Madrid last year.

Rybakina was the other title winner in the top 10 as she lifted the WTA 500 Stuttgart trophy (500) and reached the semi-final in Spain (390) so will drop 890 points. If she continues her current poor form then she will most likely slip out of the top 10.

As for the other players in the top 10, Madison Keys is defending 390 points, Jasmine Paolini 228, Mirra Andreeva 269, Zheng Qinwen 60, and Paula Badosa 60.

Points Dropping In March Top 10

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 758

2. Iga Swiatek – 1,195

3. Coco Gauff – 228

4. Jessica Pegula –195

5. Madison Keys – 390

6. Jasmine Paolini – 228

7. Mirra Andreeva – 269

8. Zheng Qinwen China – 60

9. Paula Badosa Spain – 60

10. Elena Rybakina – 890

Collins currently sits at No 22 in the rankings with 1,973 points and she will drop 500 points in Charleston and another 100 in Madrid.

In terms of other big-name players lower down the rankings, Emma Raducanu has moved up to No 48 after her run to the quarter-final in Miami and she defending 108 points from her last-eight appearance in Stuttgart last year and 10 from the 2024 Madrid Open.

Former world No 1 Naomi Osaka is at No 56 and she will drop only 36 points in the next four weeks.

Tennis’ newest sensation Alex Eala surged 65 places in the rankings after reaching the Miami Open semi-finals and she will drop only 38 points (35 from Madrid last year and three from lower-tier events).

Although her next tournament has not been confirmed yet, she is expected to receive a wildcard for the Madrid Open.