Reigning Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek has lot of points to defend in the next six weeks while Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff are on the opposite end of that scale.

Six-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek currently finds herself at No 3 in the WTA Rankings behind Aryna Sabalenka and Rybakina and she could drop several spots if she fails to back up last year’s results.

The 2026 top-level grass-court season started on Monday, 8 June with the WTA 500 Queen’s Club Championships and the WTA 250 Libema Open and will conclude with the Wimbledon singles final on Saturday, 11 June at the All England Club.

The WTA 500 Berlin Tennis Open and the WTA 250 Nottingham Open are scheduled for next week before the warm-up events come to an end with the WTA 500 Bad Homburg Open in Germany and the WTA 250 Eastbourne Open in England.

With the WTA using a rolling 52-week cumulative system to determine the rankings, players have to defend the points they earned from the same tournament/period 12 months ago.

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If a player won a WTA 250 event last year, they picked up 250 points and those points will then be removed at the start of the 2026 edition in the Live Rankings, but said player will then earn points for every round at this year’s tournament.

Points The Big Names Will Drop

Aryna Sabalenka – 975 points

The world No 1 was in danger of losing top spot to Rybakina at Roland Garros, but Sabalenka held on and has a 947-point lead in the official WTA Rankings.

And that lead is under threat again as she will drop 195 from Berlin last year and 780 after reaching the semi-final at Wimbledon in 2025.

Elena Rybakina – 238 points

Rybakina was a quarter-finalist at the Queen’s Club Championship in 2025 so that is worth 108 points while she reached the round of 32 at Wimbledon (130 points). Although she also played in Berlin (108 points) that is non-countable as a player’s 18-best results are used for the rankings.

Iga Swiatek – 2,325 points

The world No 3 is under pressure as she won Wimbledon (2,000) and finished runner-up at Bad Homburg (325) last year.

The Pole has 6,733 points in the official rankings and once the 2,325 points are removed she could drop as low as No 7.

Jessica Pegula – 510 points

The American beat Swiatek in last year’s Homburg final (500 points), but was then stunned in the first round at Wimbledon.

Amanda Anisimova – 1,733 points

Anisimova had a glorious grass-court season 12 months ago as she finished runner-up to Swiatek at Wimbledon (1,300), finished runner-up to Tatjana Maria at Queen’s Club (325) and reached the quarter-final in Berlin (108).

Mirra Andreeva – 538 points

The WTA’s newest Grand Slam winner will drop 108 points from a quarter-final run at Bad Homburg and another 430 points for a quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon.

Coco Gauff – 11 points

The two-time Grand Slam winner has slipped to No 7 in the rankings after she was unable to defend her Roland Garros crown, but she can make her way up during the grass season as she is in a good position after a bad campaign last year.

The American lost in the first round in Berlin (1) and Wimbledon (10) last year and she is assured of regaining those points just by appearing at the 2026 editions.

Elina Svitolina – 190 points

The Ukrainian didn’t have the best of grass-court seasons 12 months ago as she lost in the round of 16 in Bad Homburg (60) and third round at Wimbledon (130).

Victoria Mboko – 100 points

The rising star has a chance to climb up the rankings as she only has the 100 points from her round of 64 appearance at Wimbledon to defend.

Alex Eala – 218 points

The world No 33 has already started her grass season with a title at the WTA 125K Birmingham Open and she will drop 27 points from a quarter-final run at Illkey last year, 181 from Eastbourne and 10 from Wimbledon.

She also earned 18 points at Nottingham last year, but those are non-countable.

Emma Raducanu – 268 points

The 2021 US Open winner has slipped to No 46 in the Live Rankings as she is dropping 108 from a quarter-final run at Queen’s Club last year.

After that she will drop 30 from Eastbourne and 130 from Wimbledon.