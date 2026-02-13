The semi-finals at the Qatar Open WTA 1000 tournament are set, and there has already been some significant movement in the Race to the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

The eight women who earn the most ranking points in the 2026 season will qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals, which will be staged in Riyadh from 7 to 14 November.

The prestigious tournament, which was first held in 1972, is staged on indoor hard-court at the King Saud University Indoor Arena.

Elena Rybakina is the reigning WTA Finals champion having secured a record-breaking $5,235,000 for winning last year’s event.

If a current-year Grand Slam winner finishes between ninth and 20th in the Race, they will take the eighth and final qualification spot.

The players who finish ninth and 10th will travel to Saudi Arabia as alternates and have the chance to take the place of any players who withdraw.

Rybakina, who is third in the WTA Rankings, has extended her lead at the top of the Race after reaching the quarter-finals in Doha.

The Kazakh, who won the 2026 Australian Open, has boosted her points total by 215 points to 2,323.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka chose not to compete at the Qatar Open, and she remains second in the Race with 1,800 points.

Victoria Mboko defeated Rybakina in the quarter-finals in Doha, and her run to the last four has seen her surge to third in the Race.

The 19-year-old Canadian is on 1,237 points, and she could jump to 1,497 if she wins her semi-final against Jelena Ostapenko, while she could reach 1,847 points — which would see her overtake Sabalenka — if she lifts the title.

Elina Svitolina is in fourth position on 1,150 points after reaching the last 16 in Qatar, while Jessica Pegula — who did not play this week — remains fifth with 975 points.

Mirra Andreeva exited the Qatar Open in the last 16, and she is in the No 6 position in the Race on 968 points.

Karolina Muchova’s run to the semi-finals in Doha has increased her points total by 390 points to 825, which has lifted her to seventh.

The Czech can move onto 1,085 points if she wins her semi-final against Maria Sakkari, while winning the title would take her tally to 1,435 — which could take her as high as third.

World No 2 Iga Swiatek is eighth in the Race with 795 points after a quarter-final exit in Doha.

Iva Jovic and Belinda Bencic, who have not played since the Australian Open, are ninth and 10th, while Coco Gauff is 11th with 590 points after losing her opening match in Qatar.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Sara Bejlek and Wang Xinyu sit 12th, 13th and 14th respectively.

Live WTA Race to Riyadh (as of 13 February)

1) Elena Rybakina – 2,323

2) Aryna Sabalenka – 1,800

3) Victoria Mboko – 1,237

4) Elina Svitolina – 1,150

5) Jessica Pegula – 975

6) Mirra Andreeva – 968

7) Karolina Muchova – 825

8) Iga Swiatek – 795

Cutoff

9) Iva Jovic – 691

10) Belinda Bencic – 624

11) Coco Gauff – 590

12) Elisabetta Cocciaretto – 575

13) Sara Bejlek – 565

14) Wang Xinyu – 552

15) Maria Sakkari – 551

Sakkari has made a massive 47-place jump to 15th in the Race as her semi-final run in Doha has taken her points total to 551. The Greek could move to 811 points if she wins her semi-final and 1,161 if she claims the trophy.

Ostapenko has soared 55 positions to 16th in the Race with 522 points for making the last four, and she would go to 782 if she reached the final and 1,132 for winning the title.

World No 4 Amanda Anisimova is in 17th position with 500 points after retiring in the opening match of her Qatar Open title defence.

