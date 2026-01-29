Only two women are left in action in the Australian Open women’s singles draw, with Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina set to do battle for the title on Saturday.

It will be the 15th career meeting between the two women, and it is the second time that they have met in the final of the Australian Open, after Sabalenka battled past Rybakina to lift her first major title in 2023.

Both women are already guaranteed significant boosts in the WTA Rankings ahead of the final, but who else is set for a big move — either up or down the rankings — after the tournament? Here, we look at the WTA Rankings winners and losers from the Australian Open.

Official WTA Rankings (January 19, 2026)

1) Aryna Sabalenka, 10,990

2) Iga Swiatek, 8,328

3) Coco Gauff, 6,423

4) Amanda Anisimova, 6,320

5) Elena Rybakina, 5,850

6) Jessica Pegula, 5,453

7) Mirra Andreeva, 4,731

8) Jasmine Paolini, 4,267

9) Madison Keys, 4,111

10) Belinda Bencic, 3,512

Sabalenka entered the tournament as the world No 1 and, regardless of her result, was guaranteed to stay at the top of the WTA Rankings.

It was possible that Swiatek’s position as the world No 2 could be challenged, while Gauff, Anisimova, Rybakina, and Pegula were all in line to contest a tight battle right in the middle of the top 10.

Elsewhere, all eyes were on world No 9 Keys, who had a significant 2,000 points to defend as the reigning Australian Open champion — entering the tournament at risk of a significant rankings drop.

Live WTA Rankings (as of January 29, 2026)

1) Aryna Sabalenka, 10,990

2) Iga Swiatek, 7,978

3) Elena Rybakina, 6,910 (+2)

4) Amanda Anisimova, 6,680

5) Coco Gauff, 6,423 (-2)

6) Jessica Pegula, 6,103

7) Mirra Andreeva, 4,731

8) Jasmine Paolini, 4,267

9) Belinda Bencic, 3,342 (+1)

10) Elina Svitolina, 3,205 (+2)

Sabalenka has successfully matched her run from twelve months ago and will remain on at least 10,990 points, though she will hold 11,690 points if she wins the title.

Meanwhile, Swiatek has dropped ranking points after her quarter-final exit to Rybakina, dropping 350 points from her 2025 semi-final run.

However, her result — coupled with results elsewhere — means she has done more than enough to remain as the world No 2.

Regardless of the outcome of the final, Rybakina will be up to world No 3 on Monday, with Anisimova fourth and Gauff dropping two places to fifth.

Pegula, Andreeva, and Paolini’s positions remain unchanged, while Bencic and Svitolina are both set to rise into the top 10.

Who are the big winners?

Perhaps the big winner is Sabalenka, who looks as secure as ever as the world No 1, with her lead over world No 2 Swiatek already having increased ahead of Saturday’s final.

There is also good news for Rybakina, who will be back up to her career-high ranking of world No 3, cementing a significant resurgence after being ranked outside the top 10 as recently as July 2025.

The Kazakh holds 6,910 points in the live rankings, though will move to 7,610 points if she lifts her second Grand Slam singles title on Saturday.

Elsewhere, semi-finalist Svitolina is set to return to the top 10 for the first time since 2021, and for the first time since welcoming her first child in 2022.

Rising star Victoria Mboko is set to rise three places to a new career-high ranking of world No 13, while Naomi Osaka rises three places to world No 14 despite her mid-tournament withdrawal.

US teen sensation Iva Jovic is set to rise seven spots to a new career-high of world No 20 next Monday, after reaching her first Grand Slam quarter-final in Melbourne.

Other notable movers further down the rankings include Wang Xinyu, who has risen 13 places to world No 33 after reaching round four, while Peyton Stearns is up 18 places to world No 50, and Zeynep Somnez rises 33 places to world No 79.

Who are the big losers?

The most notable player set to drop down the ranking is defending Australian Open champion Keys, who will drop 1,760 of the 2,000 points she gained for lifting the title in 2025.

Having been ranked inside the top 10 since her victory in Melbourne twelve months ago, the 30-year-old will now drop six places to world No 15 next Monday.

Also slipping down the rankings is Gauff, who, despite matching her quarter-final run from 2025, will fall two places to world No 5 after Anisimova’s quarter-final and Rybakina’s final run.

Clara Tauson and Emma Navarro are both set to drop two places to 16th and 17th, respectively, while Marta Kostyuk will fall three places to world No 23.

Facing a significant drop is Dayana Yastremska, who is projected to fall 15 places to world No 43 after her opening-round exit in Melbourne.

2025 semi-finalist Paula Badosa is set to drop a staggering 39 places after falling in the second round, with the Spaniard provisionally at 65th in the WTA Live Rankings.

Eva Lys is projected to fall 20 places to world No 59, while Daria Kasatkina is expected to drop 19 places to world No 62.

