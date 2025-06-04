Only two rounds of action are left in the French Open women’s singles draw, and there have already been plenty of big movements in the WTA Rankings.

Ahead of the final days of the tournament, we look at the rankings winners and losers from Roland Garros.

WTA Top 10 (Pre-tournament)

1) Aryna Sabalenka, 10,683

2) Coco Gauff, 6,863

3) Jessica Pegula, 6,243

4) Jasmine Paolini, 5,865

5) Iga Swiatek, 5,838

6) Mirra Andreeva, 4,986

7) Zheng Qinwen, 4,368

8) Madison Keys, 4,184

9) Emma Navarro, 3,879

10) Paula Badosa, 3,684

The big question mark in the top 10 heading into the tournament was concerning Swiatek, who had dropped from No 1 to No 5 in the rankings after a 12-month title drought.

The Pole had 2,000 points to defend in Paris, and faced a significant dip down the rankings if she was beaten early, potentially falling outside the top 10 if results went against her.

Elsewhere, there was also a significant battle for the US No 1 ranking between Pegula and Gauff.

Pegula had no points to defend, having withdrawn from the event 12 months ago, while Gauff had 800 semi-final points to defend.

WTA Live Rankings (As of June 4, 2025)

1) Aryna Sabalenka, 11,033

2) Coco Gauff, 6,863

3) Jessica Pegula, 6,483

4) Jasmine Paolini, 4,805

5) Zheng Qinwen, 4,668

6) Mirra Andreeva, 4,636

7) Iga Swiatek, 4,618

8) Madison Keys, 4,484

9) Paula Badosa, 3,684

10) Emma Navarro, 3,649

Ahead of the semi-finals, there have not been too many big movers inside the top 10.

After a shock quarter-final exit in 2024, a run to the semi-final has seen Aryna Sabalenka hit the 11,000 point milestone, helping her already substantial lead at the top grow.

Gauff has successfully defended her 800 points from 2024, while Swiatek is still on track to potentially maintain her position towards the very top of the rankings.

Quarter-finalists Qinwen and Keys have both earned ranking points, and the former looks set to rise back up the rankings come Monday.

However, Andreeva’s quarter-final exit saw her fail to defend her 2024 semi-final points, while a round-one exit for Navarro puts her top-10 place at risk in the long run.

The big winners

One of the big winners is Sabalenka, who has moved up to 11,033 points in the WTA Live Rankings.

The Belarusian will move to 11,533 points if she beats Swiatek in their semi-final, and a staggering 12,253 points if she were to lift the title.

The only way Sabalenka’s lead as the WTA world No 1 won’t increase is if Gauff betters her result.

Though the American would still trail significantly if she were to eclipse Sabalenka, she can now move to 7,383 if she reaches the final, and 8,083 if she captures her first French Open title.

Swiatek could also prove to be a big winner if she reaches the final.

Should she beat Sabalenka, she would hold 5,138 points and move up to world No 4 in the WTA Rankings, up one spot from her pre-tournament position; she would hold 5,838 points with a successful title defence.

However, no one is as big of a winner as Boisson, who is set for a stunning leap of 296 places in the WTA Rankings as things stand.

Ranked 361st heading in, the Frenchwoman is projected to be the world No 65 once the rankings update post-event.

She would move up to around 35th if she reached the final, and 21st if she won the title.

Despite falling in round two to Swiatek, Emma Raducanu is also set for a notable rise up the rankings.

The Brit is projected to move up four spots to world No 37 in the WTA Rankings, the first time she has been a top 40 player in almost three years.

Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian is set to rise 11 places and reach a new career-high of world No 49, while Veronika Kudermetova is provisionally up seven places to world No 39.

There is also a career-high for Amanda Anismova, who is set to be ranked as the world No 15 come Monday, while Hailey Baptiste is provisionally up 12 places to world No 58.

Meanwhile, Canadian star Victoria Mboko is up 30 places to world No 90 after her breakout run.

The big losers

There are no significant drops within the top 10, but a former top-10 star will fall further down the rankings after a round-one defeat.

Failing to defend her quarter-final points from 2024, Ons Jabeur is currently set to drop 17 places to world No 53 next week, with the Tunisian’s recent struggles continuing.

Other significant fallers include Katie Volynets, who is currently down 27 places to world No 92, while Varvara Gracheva is set to fall 36 places to world No 108 after failing to defend fourth-round points.

Olga Danilovic is projected to fall four places to world No 38, while Elina Avanesyan is set to drop seven spots to world No 47.

