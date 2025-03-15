Action in Indian Wells is coming to a close, and already some significant moves in the WTA Rankings have been set for next Monday’s update.

Here, we look at who will be the big winners – and losers – from a rankings perspective once the tournament has concluded.

WTA Top 10 pre-Indian Wells

1) Aryna Sabalenka, 9,076

2) Iga Swiatek, 7,985

3) Coco Gauff, 6,333

4) Jessica Pegula, 5,251

5) Madison Keys, 4,679

6) Jasmine Paolini, 4,518

7) Elena Rybakina, 4,328

8) Emma Navarro, 4,009

9) Zheng Qinwen, 3,780

10) Paula Badosa, 3,746

Sabalenka was guaranteed to stay as the world No 1 no matter what happened in Indian Wells, with world No 2 Swiatek defending 1,000 ranking points after lifting the title 12 months previously.

Elsewhere, world No 3 Gauff was defending semi-final points at the event, looking to stay in touch with Sabalenka and Swiatek – and ahead of compatriots Pegula and Keys in the battle for US No 1.

Further down the top 10, Badosa’s pre-tournament withdrawal opened the door for the likes of Mirra Andreeva, who had initially made her top-10 debut earlier this season before being pushed back to world No 11.

WTA Live Ranking (as of 15/03/2025)

1) Aryna Sabalenka, 9,606

2) Iga Swiatek, 7,375

3) Coco Gauff, 6,063

4) Jessica Pegula, 5,361

5) Madison Keys, 5,004

6) Jasmine Paolini, 4,518

7) Elena Rybakina, 4,448

8) Mirra Andreeva, 4,360

9) Zheng Qinwen, 3,985

10) Emma Navarro, 3,859

A significant swing in ranking points will see Sabalenka extend her advantage over Swiatek, having made the final – while the Pole was beaten in the last four.

Andreeva’s win over Swiatek extends her winning run to 11 matches and also cements her position in the top 10, with a new career-high guaranteed.

Elsewhere, Gauff dropped 270 ranking points after her fourth-round exit, losing ground on world No 1 Sabalenka – and also losing a chunk of her lead over Pegula and eventual semi-finalist Keys.

The Big Winners

One big winner is world No 1 Sabalenka, who looks primed for a significant stay at the very top of the women’s game thanks to her run to the final.

After losing in Round 4 a year ago, her return to the Indian Wells final – after her 2023 runner-up finish – has already seen her earn 530 points, provisionally moving to 9,606 points.

Should she beat Andreeva in Sunday’s final, the Belarusian would move to 9,956 ranking points, and hold a significant 2,581-point lead over Swiatek, who has dropped 650 points.

It is already good news for Andreeva, who looks set to reach a career-high of world No 8 thanks to a live points score of 4,360 – earning an extra 640 points as things stand.

However, should she prevail in the final, she would move to 4,710 points, and leap five places to a new high of world No 6, usurping both Rybakina and Paolini.

Further down the WTA Rankings, Donna Vekic is set to rise three places and jump back into the top 20 as the world No 19, while Liudmila Samsonova moves up four spots to No 21.

There is also good news for quarter-finalist Belinda Bencic, who is set to rise back into the top 50.

The Swiss, currently 58th in the world, is projected to rise to world No 45 as she continues her impressive return from maternity leave.

While Sonay Kartal, one of the biggest stories of the tournament, will leap 20 spots to a new career-high of world No 63.

The Big Losers

At the very top of the game, the biggest loser is perhaps Swiatek.

While she is still comfortably the world No 2, the Pole now faces an uphill battle to regain the world No 1 ranking, especially with big points to defend in Madrid, Rome, and Roland Garros in the coming months.

However, Maria Sakkari is perhaps the biggest ranking victim of the tournament, with the former world No 3 set to fall outside of the top 50 after her third-round exit to Gauff.

Having already fallen outside the top 30 amid form and injury issues in 2024, last year’s runner-up has dropped a significant 585 points and is projected to be the world No 51 come Monday.

There is also bad news for Emma Raducanu, who dropped 55 ranking points after her round-one exit failed to match her run to the third round in 2024.

The Brit will fall five places from world No 55 to world No 60, and it is a very similar story for former world No 1 Naomi Osaka.

Osaka also dropped 55 points after losing in the opening round, and falls from world No 56 to world No 61.

