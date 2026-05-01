The 2026 Madrid Open has not been short of surprise results on the women’s side, but how have the WTA Rankings been affected?

The final at the first clay-court WTA 1000 tournament of the season is set, with Mirra Andreeva taking on Marta Kostyuk on Saturday.

Here, we look at who could be the big winners and losers from Madrid when the WTA Rankings are updated next week.

WTA Top 10 before start of Madrid (20 April)

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 10,895

2. Elena Rybakina – 8,500

3. Coco Gauff – 7,279

4. Iga Swiatek – 7,263

5. Jessica Pegula – 6,136

6. Amanda Anisimova – 5,995

7. Elina Svitolina – 3,910

8. Mirra Andreeva – 3,746

9. Jasmine Paolini – 3,722

10. Victoria Mboko – 3,531

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka was defending 1,000 points as the reigning champion in Madrid, and her quarter-final exit means she has dropped 785 points, taking her total to 10,110.

Elena Rybakina, the world No 2, has increased her points total by 55 to 8,555 after her fourth round result, and this has helped her close the gap to Sabalenka to 1,555 points.

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Coco Gauff has dropped 530 points after her last 16 exit as she was a runner-up in Madrid last year, and this has taken her total to 6,749, which has seen her drop to fourth.

Iga Swiatek has replaced Gauff as the world No 3 despite dropping 325 points after a third round exit as she is now on 6,948 points.

Jessica Pegula remains on 6,136 points in the world No 5 position after falling in the third round, while Amanda Anisimova is still on 5,995 points in sixth spot after she withdrew.

WTA Top 10 in Live Rankings before Madrid Open final (1 May)

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 10,110

2. Elena Rybakina – 8,555

3. Iga Swiatek – 6,948 (+1)

4. Coco Gauff – 6,749 (-1)

5. Jessica Pegula – 6,136

6. Amanda Anisimova – 5,995

7. Mirra Andreeva – 4,181/4,531 (+1)

8. Jasmine Paolini – 3,722 (+1)

9. Elina Svitolina – 3,530 (-2)

10. Victoria Mboko – 3,509

Andreeva’s run to the final in Madrid has increased her points total by 435 to 4,181 and lifted her one place to world No 7. If the 19-year-old Russian secures the title, she will move onto 4,531 points.

Jasmine Paolini remains on 3,722 points after a third round exit, but she has moved up one place to eighth.

Elina Svitolina has fallen two places to world No 9 after her opening match exit saw her drop 380 points, taking her total to 3,530. Victoria Mboko has 3,509 points and remains the world No 10 after losing her first match.

Winners outside the top 10

Kostyuk has jumped six places from 23rd to 17th after reaching the final, and she will go to a new career-high ranking of 15th if she wins the title.

Hailey Baptiste, who upset Sabalenka in the quarter-finals, has made a seven-place surge to her new career-best position of 25th after making her first WTA 1000 semi-final.

Anastasia Potapova’s stunning run to the semi-finals as a lucky loser has lifted her from 56th to 38th.

Former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova has soared 68 places from 195th to 129th after her run to the quarter-finals.

Alex Eala has climbed two spots to 42nd after winning one match before falling in the second round.

Losers outside the top 10

Emma Navarro and Maya Joint both missed the Madrid Open, and they have each dropped six places, falling to 34th and 35th respectively.

Maria Sakkari has suffered a 10-place slide to world No 47 after losing her opening match in the Spanish capital.

Donna Vekic has slipped from 66th to 87th after falling in the opening round of qualifying.

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