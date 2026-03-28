Aryna Sabalenka has strengthened her position at the top of the rankings while Coco Gauff is back at No 3, but the likes of Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu and Alex Eala are all set to drop.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka has been top of the WTA Rankings since October 2024 and she was always assured of remaining at No 1 after the Miami Open.

The Belarusian’s semi-final win over world No 2 Elena Rybakina means the reigning Australian Open champion will not be chipping away at her lead.

Sabalenka, who is one win away from claiming the Sunshine Double, will leave Miami with either a 2,567-point advantage or a 2,917-point lead.

WTA Top 10 Before Miami Open

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 11,025

2. Elena Rybakina – 7,783

3. Iga Swiatek – 7,413

4. Coco Gauff – 6,748

5. Jessica Pegula – 6,678

6. Amanda Anisimova – 6,180

7. Jasmine Paolini – 4,232

8. Elina Svitolina – 4,020

9. Victoria Mboko – 3,351

10. Mirra Andreeva – 3,066

In terms of the rest of the top 10, Gauff’s run to the final coupled with Swiatek’s shock second-round defeat has seen the American move up one place to No 3 in the Live Rankings.

Gauff, who is appearing in the Miami Open final for the first time, can close the gap to second-placed Rybakina to under 400 points if she beats defending champion Sabalenka.

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There is some good news for six-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek as she still has a buffer of 1,000 points over fifth-placed Jessica Pegula.

The only other change in the top 10 sees Elina Svitolina and Jasmine Paolini swap places with the latter dropping to No 8.

WTA Top 10 Live Rankings

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 10,675/11,025

2. Elena Rybakina – 8,108

3. Coco Gauff – 7,278/7,628

4. Iga Swiatek – 7,263

5. Jessica Pegula – 6,243

6. Amanda Anisimova – 6,180

7. Elina Svitolina – 3,965

8. Jasmine Paolini – 3,907

9. Victoria Mboko – 3,531

10. Mirra Andreeva – 3,121

Other Miami Open Winners

Qatar Open champion Karolina Muchova continued her impressive form at WTA 1000 level with a run to the semi-final and she is set for a three-place jump to No 11 in the rankings, just three places below her career-best of No 8.

Fellow Czech Marie Bouzkova is +5 to No 27 and Sorana Cirstea +6 to No 29.

The biggest jump into the top 50 honour goes to Hailey Baptiste as the American is projected to rise 12 places to a new career-high No 33 after reaching the quarter-final of a WTA 1000 for the first time in her career.

Just outside the top 50 sits Talia Gibson with the Australian also set to surge 12 places to No 56 after coming through qualifying to reach the fourth round.

Anastasia Zakharova was another qualifier who had an extended run as she made it to the round of 32 with her reward a seven-place jump to No 67 while Kamilla Rakhimova is +9 (No 73), Zeynep Sonmez +7 (No 76) and Yulia Starodubtseva +19 (No 89).

Miami Open Losers

British No 1 Emma Raducanu withdrew from the tournament due to health reasons and, as a result, she is set to drop three places to No 26.

Rising star Alex Eala was unable to follow up her 2025 heroics when she reached the semi-final, but she will remain in the top 50 after reaching the round of 16.

The Filipina is set to slip 16 places to No 45.

Magda Linette stunned fellow Pole Swiatek in the second round, but she was also unable to back up her run from last year and is down seven-places in the Live Rankings to No 57.

Taylor Townsend is -10 to No 90 after losing in the round of 64, Ashlyn Krueger -22 to No 101.

2024 Miami Open champion Danielle Collins remains sidelined and she is set to drop another 20 places to No 119.