Aryna Sabalenka started the 2025 North American swing as a woman under pressure, but she finished the series firmly at No 1 while the likes of Amanda Anisimova, Naomi Osaka and Victoria Mboko were the big risers.

The hard-court swing comprised of six tournaments – the Citi DC Open, Canadian Open, Cincinnati Open, Monterrey Open, Tennis in the Land and the US Open – and started on July 21 in Washington DC and finished on September 8 at Flushing Meadows.

Six different players won those tournaments with Leylah Fernandez winning in DC, Mboko lifting the trophy in Montreal, Iga Swiatek was victorious in Cincinnati, Diana Shnaider was the last player standing in Mexico, Sorana Cîrstea was successful in Cleveland before Sabalenka won in New York.

The successful defence of her US Open crown helped Sabalenka to not only remain at No 1 in the WTA Rankings, but she still has a healthy lead over her closest rivals despite not playing in Canada and losing early in Cincinnati.

WTA Top 10 North American Swing

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 12,420 points

2. Coco Gauff – 7,669

3. Iga Swiatek – 6,813

4. Jessica Pegula – 6,423

5. Mirra Andreeva – 5,163

6. Zheng Qinwen – 4,553

7. Amanda Anisimova – 4,470

8. Madison Keys – 4,373

9. Jasmine Paolini – 4,576

10. Paola Badosa – 3,454

Selected Others:

11. Emma Navarro – 3,420

46. Emma Raducanu – 1,211

51. Naomi Osaka – 1,154

65. Marketa Vondrousova – 943

69. Alex Eala – 936

78. Barbora Krejcikova – 854

88. Victoria Mboko – 811

94. Cristina Bucsa – 773

Sabalenka started the swing with a 4,751-point advantage over Gauff with Swiatek another 856 points adrift in third place and her No 1 status was under threat at the US Open as both had an opportunity to overtake her, but she kept them at bay and finished with a 3,292-point advantage.

Gauff and Swiatek swapped places with the former back at No 2 on the back of winning the Cincinnati title and her run to the quarter-final in New York. The American, meanwhile, lost in the fourth round in Canada, the quarters in Ohio and the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

There is a new No 4 in Amanda Anisimova as she backed up her Wimbledon runners-up trophy with another finals run at the US Open, climbing three places with Jessica Pegula dropping three spots.

Now for a look at those outside the top 10 who had incredible success the past two months with former world No 1 Osaka now back inside the top 20 following her success in Montreal and the US Open.

Osaka has surged 37 places to No 14 after finishing runner-up at the Canadian Open before reaching the semi-final of the US Open.

The player who beat her to the title in Canada, Mboko, was at No 88 on July 21 and she now finds herself at No 23 (+65) as she earned 1,000 points for her title run on home soil before skipping the Cincinnati event. Mboko then lost in the first round of the US Open.

Emma Raducanu didn’t really kick on after reaching the quarter-final in DC as she fell in the third round at her next three events, but she will be happy with her +12 jump to No 34 as she is on the cusp of being seeded at Grand Slams now.

2023 Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova jumped 42 places on the back of reaching the quarter-final at the US Open and fellow Czech and two-time Grand Slam winner Barbora Krejcikova is +38 after her run to the last eight.

Alex Eala became the first Filipino woman to win a Grand Slam singles match before losing in the second round at the US Open, before entering a WTA 125K event in Mexico. She went on to win that second-tier tournament and, as a result, is up eight places to No 61.

WTA Top 10 After US Open

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 11,225 points

2. Iga Swiatek – 7,933

3. Coco Gauff – 7,874

4. Amanda Anisimova – 5,159

5. Mirra Andreeva – 4,793

6. Madison Keys – 4,579

7. Jessica Pegula – 4,383

8. Jasmine Paolini – 4,006

9. Zheng Qinwen – 4,003

10. Elena Rybakina – 3,833

Selected Others:

14. Naomi Osaka – 2,489

18. Emma Navarro – 2,310

20. Paola Badosa – 2,195

23. Victoria Mboko – 1,841

34. Emma Raducanu – 1,546

36. Marketa Vondrousova – 1,443

40. Barbora Krejcikova – 1,344

61. Alex Eala – 1,054

62. Cristina Bucsa – 1,025