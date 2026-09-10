The business end of the 2026 US Open is approaching, and the women’s event looks set for a blockbuster conclusion after all four quarter-finals went the distance.

The top four players in women’s tennis are all through to the semi-finals in New York, with Aryna Sabalenka taking on Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff facing Elena Rybakina.

Here, we look at who could be the big winners and losers from the fourth and final Grand Slam of 2026 when the WTA Rankings are updated next week.

WTA Top 10 at start of US Open

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 8,575

2. Elena Rybakina – 8,141

3. Jessica Pegula – 7,265

4. Coco Gauff – 6,704

5. Mirra Andreeva – 5,433

6. Linda Noskova – 5,028

7. Karolina Muchova – 4,983

8. Iga Swiatek – 4,809

9. Elina Svitolina – 4,689

10. Amanda Anisimova – 4,533

Sabalenka has been the world No 1 since October 2024, but she will lose top spot to Rybakina.

Rybakina will become world No 1 for the first time in her career after improving on her fourth round result at the 2025 US Open.

More US Open News

Mirra Andreeva makes candid comments after painful loss to Coco Gauff at US Open

Elena Rybakina speaks for the first time after replacing Aryna Sabalenka as the world No 1

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Sabalenka, who is defending 2,000 points as the reigning champion, could drop to as low as fourth place depending on how the semi-finals and final play out.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff remain third and fourth in the Live WTA Rankings, but they both have a chance to jump as high as second.

Mirra Andreeva and Linda Noskova are still ranked fifth and sixth respectively following their quarter-final exits at Flushing Meadows.

Elina Svitolina has climbed from ninth to seventh despite a third round exit as she improved on her result from last year.

Karolina Muchova and Iga Swiatek, who fell in the third and fourth rounds respectively, have dropped to eighth and ninth after losing points.

Amanda Anisimova has slipped to 11th after losing in the third round, having been a runner-up in 2025, with Marta Kostyuk breaking into the top 10 for the first time after reaching the fourth round.

WTA Top 10 before US Open semi-finals

1. Elena Rybakina – 8,681/9,201/9,901 (+1)

2. Aryna Sabalenka – 7,355/7,875/8,575 (-1)

3. Jessica Pegula – 7,265/7,785/8,485

4. Coco Gauff – 7,244/7,764/8,464

5. Mirra Andreeva – 5,743

6. Linda Noskova – 5,328

7. Elina Svitolina – 4,809 (+2)

8. Karolina Muchova – 4,683 (-1)

9. Iga Swiatek – 4,619 (-1)

10. Marta Kostyuk – 3,980 (+1)

Winners outside the top 10

Diana Shnaider is up three places to 13th, while Sorana Cirstea has jumped two places to a new career-high position of 15th.

Ukrainian trio Oleksandra Oliynykova (+5), Daria Snigur (+3) and Yulia Starodubtseva (+15) are all up to new career-best positions of 41st, 42nd and 43rd respectively.

Former world No 4 Qinwen Zheng has surged 69 places to 52nd after her run to the quarter-finals as a qualifier.

Losers outside the top 10

Naomi Osaka has dropped four spots to world No 17 after a fourth round exit, having been a semi-finalist at the 2025 US Open.

Former world No 8 Daria Kasatkina has dropped 24 places to 85th after an opening round defeat.

Emma Raducanu missed the US Open through injury, and she has suffered a 19-place slide to world No 89 after dropping 130 points from last year’s event.

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