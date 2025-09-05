The women’s singles tournament at the 2025 US Open has brought a host of intriguing matches and storylines, but how have the WTA Rankings been impacted by events in New York?

With Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova set to face off in the final at Flushing Meadows, we look at the women’s rankings winners and losers from the season’s final Grand Slam.

WTA Top 10 Before US Open

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 11,225

2. Iga Swiatek – 7,933

3. Coco Gauff – 7,874

4. Jessica Pegula – 4,903

5. Mirra Andreeva – 4,733

6. Madison Keys – 4,699

7. Zheng Qinwen – 4,433

8. Jasmine Paolini – 4,116

9. Amanda Anisimova – 3,869

10. Elena Rybakina – 3,663

Sabalenka had a strong grip on the world No 1 position heading into the US Open, and she will maintain a healthy lead at the top after reaching her third straight final at the event.

The Belarusian, who is the reigning champion, is 2,592 points clear of second-ranked Iga Swiatek in the live rankings. If Sabalenka defends her crown, she will retain the same 3,292-point lead over Swiatek that she started the event with.

Swiatek had the opportunity to gain points on Sabalenka as she was a quarter-finalist at last year’s event, but she was beaten by Anisimova at the last eight stage this time.

WTA Top 10 Live Rankings

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 10,525/11,225

2. Iga Swiatek – 7,933

3. Coco Gauff – 7,874

4. Amanda Anisimova – 5,159/5,859

5. Mirra Andreeva – 4,793

6. Madison Keys – 4,579

7. Jessica Pegula – 4,383

8. Jasmine Paolini – 4,006

9. Zheng Qinwen – 4,003

10. Elena Rybakina – 3,833

Coco Gauff will remain just 59 points behind Swiatek in third spot after falling in the fourth round as she did in 2024.

Amanda Anisimova will climb five places to a new career-high ranking of world No 4 after reaching her second straight major final after Wimbledon.

Mirra Andreeva will remain fifth after a third round exit, while Madison Keys will stay sixth after falling in the opening round.

Jessica Pegula is set to drop three places from fourth to seventh after a run to the semi-finals, having been a runner-up last year.

Jasmine Paolini will still be the world No 8 after a third round loss, while Zheng Qinwen — who missed the event through injury — will drop from seventh to ninth. After her run to the last 16, Elena Rybakina will remain in 10th spot.

The Winners

Former world No 1 Naomi Osaka’s run to the last four has seen her surge from 24th to 14th in the live rankings — her highest ranking since returning to tennis after the birth of her daughter.

Marketa Vondrousova, a former world No 6, is up 24 places from 60th to 36th after reaching the quarter-finals.

Barbora Krejcikova, who has been ranked as high as second, has jumped 22 spots from 62nd to 40th for making the last eight.

Cristina Bucsa has made a 34-place jump from 95th to 61st for advancing to the fourth round.

Taylor Townsend’s run to the last 16 has lifted her from 139th to 111th.

The Losers

Emma Navarro has fallen from 11th to 18th in the live rankings after her third round defeat, having been a semi-finalist in 2024.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro has suffered a 10-place drop from 40th to 50th after losing in the first round, while Tatjana Maria’s opening round loss has taken her from 42nd to 51st.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse has dropped 26 places from 70th to 96th after an opening round exit.

Caroline Dolehide and Ajla Tomljanovic have each fallen 12 positions to 90th and 91st respectively.

