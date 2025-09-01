The first week of the 2025 US Open is done and dusted, and a few winners and losers have already emerged in terms of the WTA Rankings.

Aryna Sabalenka has won the three-way fight with Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff for the No 1 spot, while the surprise runs of Taylor Townsend, Cristina Bucsa and Janice Tjen have resulted in incredible boosts in the rankings.

Having failed to defend her Cincinnati Open crown, Sabalenka opened the door for Swiatek and Gauff to overtake her at No 1 after the US Open as she also dropped 2,000 points at the start of the hard-court Grand Slam.

Sabalenka effectively started the tournament on 9,225 points and Swiatek or Gauff had an opportunity to replace her at the top, but they had to win the tournament and hope that the Belarusian lost before the quarter-final.

WTA Top 10 Before US Open

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 11,225 points

2. Iga Swiatek – 7,933

3. Coco Gauff – 7,874

4. Jessica Pegula – 4,903

5. Mirra Andreeva – 4,733

6. Madison Keys – 4,699

7. Zheng Qinwen – 4,433

8. Jasmine Paolini – 4,116

9. Amanda Anisimova – 3,869

10. Elena Rybakina – 3,663

That door has now shut after she reached the last four with a win over Busca (more on the Spaniard below) with Gauff still at No 2 in the Live Rankings.

The American only has to equal Swiatek’s result to remain second behind Sabalenka after the tournament while just behind the top three is a provisional new world No 4 in Mirra Andreeva. However, the 18-year-old could still slip back as she lost in the round of 32.

Wimbledon runner-up Amanda Anisimova is up three spots in the Live Rankings to a career-high of No 6 after reaching the round of 16 with Jessica Pegula down three as she dropped 1,300 points at the start of the tournament following her runners-up finish in 2025.

But there is good news for Pegula as she is into the quarter-finals, while Elena Rybakina completes the top 10 following her fourth-round exit to Marketa Vondrousova.

WTA Top 10 Live Rankings*

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 9,655 points

2. Coco Gauff – 7,874

3. Iga Swiatek – 7,743

4. Mirra Andreeva – 4,793

5. Madison Keys – 4,579

6. Amanda Anisimova – 4,099

7. Jessica Pegula – 4,033

8. Jasmine Paolini – 4,006

9. Zheng Qinwen – 4,003

10. Elena Rybakina – 3,833

The Winners

The other winners inside the top 20 were Daria Kasatkina and Belinda Bencic as they both moved up four places in the Live Rankings with the former at No 14 and Bencic a place behind, but both have already exited the tournament.

But as usual, the biggest winners started much further down the rankings and two-time Grand Slam winner Barbora Krejcikova is one of those as the former world No 3 started the campaign at No 62 as she has endured another injury-ravaged season.

The Czech took out rising star and 23rd seed Victoria Mboko, 10th seed Emma Navarro and the impressive Taylor Townsend to reach the quarter-final. She is projected to rise 23 places to No 39 and if she beats Pegula in the quarter-final, she could return to the top 30.

Also inside the top 40 is Emma Raducanu as she moved up just two places to No 34 for her run to the third round.

But Raducanu could still drop as Marketa Vondrousova is on the charge as she is up 24 places to No 36 after beating Rybakina in the fourth round.

Back to Townsend, she was also one of the stars of the US Open as she defeated 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko in a heated second-round match and then took out fifth seed Andreeva.

Her reward is not as big as she would have liked, as she will stay outside the top 100, but she is projected to jump 28 places to No 111.

Back to the top 100, Busca beat Alex Eala and 19th seed Elise Mertens en route to the fourth round as she is set to jump 34 places to No 61. Eala, who made history by becoming the first Filipina to win a Grand Slam singles match, is up five places to No 70, well below her career-best of No 56.

Teenager Tereza Valentova came through qualifying and reached the round of 64 and she is set to rise 19 places to a new high of 77.

Janice Tjen put Indonesia on the Grand Slam tennis map as she became the first player from the Asian country to win a singles match she is up 22 places to a new high of 127

The Losers

Emma Navarro reached the semi-final last year, but lost in the third round against Krejcikova and, as a result, is down five places to No 16. She has now lost six of her last nine matches.

Paula Badosa didn’t feature at Flushing Meadows due to injury and she will drop at least nine places to No 19.

Further down the list, Donna Vekic reached the fourth round last year, but lost in the round of 34 this time and she is projected to drop 18 places to No 67 while Ajla Tomljanovic is -12 and sits at No 91 after going down in three sets against Coco Gauff in the first round.

But for most of the big-name players, the damage was not too big.

*Several players still have to complete their fourth-round matches so there will be changes in the Live Rankings before the quarter-finals.