Emma Raducanu is one of four Grand Slam winners who will feature in a quality main draw field at the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg.

While the likes of world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, world No 2 Coco Gauff and five-time major winner Iga Swiatek have all opted to rest the week before the French Open, some other high-profile players have entered the WTA 500 event in France.

Besides Raducanu, reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin have entered.

World No 4 Jessica Pegula is the highest-ranked player in the draw while Raducanu is the lowest-ranked for now as she sits at No 49 in the WTA Rankings, although those who come through qualifying could be ranked lower.

It means the British No 2 could face a big-name player in the first round.

How many players will feature in the main draw of the Internationaux de Strasbourg?

This year marks the 39 edition of the Strasbourg tournament and it is once again a WTA 500 event that will feature 28 players in the singles main draw.

The top four seeds will receive byes into the second round. Four players have wildcard entries while another four will gain entry via qualifying.

Of those who have been confirmed for the 2025 edition, three are ranked in the top 10 while five are in the top 20.

Which players have received wildcards?

American world No 4 Pegula was the first player to receive a wildcard and she was followed by 2022 Wimbledon champion Rybakina before 2021 US Open winner Raducanu became the third wildcard entry.

That means one wildcard remains.

Who are the other big-name players in the draw?

After Pegula, Emma Navarro is the second highest-ranked player in the field as she sits at No 9 while Paula Badosa is currently ranked at No 10.

Elina Svitolina (No 14), Daria Kasatkina (No 15), Barbora Krejcikova (No 16) and Ekaterina Alexandrova (No 20) will also feature.

Who are the top eight seeds for the tournament?

Pegula, Navarro, Badosa and Rybakina are the top four seeds who will receive byes and they are followed by Svitolina, Kasatkina, Krejcikova and Alexandrova.

What about the points structure for the main draw?

There are plenty of points on offer for those who enjoy deep runs as it is WTA 500 event.

The likes of Pegula, Rybakina and Raducanu don’t have any points to defend while Collins will drop 325 and Navarro and Svitlona 60 each.

First round: 1

Second round: 60

Quarter-final: 108

Semi-final: 195

Runner-up: 325

Winner: 500

Who is the defending champion and will any other former winners play?

Madison Keys won the 2024 trophy when she defeated Danielle Collins in the final, but she won’t return to defend her title.

Svitolina is a two-time champion in Strasbourg as she won titles in 2020 and 2023 while Krejcikova – who will play in her first tournament in 2025 – lifted the trophy in 2021.

Confirmed Geneva Open Singles Entry List (Entry Ranking in Brackets)

1. Jessica Pegula (4)

2. Emma Navarro (9)

3. Paula Badosa (10)

4. Elena Rybakina (12)

5. Svitolina (14)

6. Kasatkina (15)

7. Krejcikova (16)

8. Alexandrova (20)

Liudmila Samsonova (21)

Beatriz Haddad Maia (22)

Clara Tauson (23)

Magdalena Frech (25)

Leylah Fernandez (26)

Anna Kalinskaya (28)

Yulia Putintseva (29)

Linda Noskova (30)

Sofia Kenin (31)

Magda Linette (32)

Olga Danilovic (33)

Danielle Collins (35)

Ashlyn Krueger (37)

Emma Raducanu (49)